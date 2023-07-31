Professional vocation discovering the path of purpose

Discovering our true vocation is essential to achieve success and personal fulfillment in the professional field.

The professional vocation is a fundamental concept in the life of each individual, which

beyond simply getting a paid job. It’s about finding a sense of purpose and passion in the career we choose to pursue. Vocation is that activity that motivates us, fills us with satisfaction and encourages us to constantly overcome challenges.

Objective of interest and reflection

It refers to that innate and deep inclination that a person feels towards a

certain work activity or field of study. It is the desire to practice a profession

not only for its remuneration, but for the pleasure and satisfaction it brings to the individual.

Discovering the professional vocation

A personal and unique process for each human being, implies a deep self-exploration,

where interests, abilities, values ​​and aspirations are taken into account. Some

people can discover their vocation from an early age, while for others,

this process may take longer. It is important to be open to new experiences and

self-assessments to identify the passion that will guide the professional path.

Passion and Enthusiasm

These are one of the main characteristics of the professional vocation that is

experience while doing academic training. When a person studies and works in

something you’re truly passionate about, time seems to flow effortlessly, and satisfaction creeps in.

It becomes a constant source of motivation. Passion drives the individual to overcome

challenges and continually improve in your area of ​​expertise.

Sense of accomplishment and purpose

When studying a profession that is considered significant and valuable, you develop a

feeling of positive contribution to society or the well-being of others. This increases the

personal satisfaction and the sense of belonging to an academic area and job prospects

that the young person acquires.

Adaptability and Resilience

Although the professional vocation is a source of motivation and joy, it also presents

challenges and difficult times. However, those who are truly aligned

with their vocation they tend to show greater adaptability and resilience in the face of adversity. The passion for what they do allows them to find creative solutions and

consolidate in times of uncertainty.

Pursuit of Excellence

Continuously improving your skills and knowledge should be the constant goal,

updating yourself in your field and looking for opportunities to grow professionally. The

vocation entails a sense of responsibility towards personal development and improvement in

the work environment.

Vice-rector for Life Project accompanies the adaptation to university life

The Catholic University of Pereira has within its organizational levels the Vice-Rector for Life Projects, an administrative area through which the institutional mission of promoting the human and professional quality of the members of the university community is led.

Said Vice-Rectory has two centers and five areas that offer vocational, socio-occupational, spiritual, pedagogical, psychological and family counseling services for students, in order to accompany them in the construction of their life project from human development.

The Academic Accompaniment Program, University Pastoral, Well-being

Social, Sports and Recreation, Human Development, and the Family Centers and

Cultural activities; are additional services to the academic offer that

provide the resources, skills, and knowledge for the student to become

adapt to university life, have processes of orientation and accompaniment of

particular way, given that, from La Católica, each student is assumed as

a unique human being, with a specific life story, with certain interests and

own expectations.

At the beginning of university life and choosing the career of your choice,

from the Academic Accompaniment Program – PAC-, is offered to students

students advice on time management in order to accompany them in the

adaptation to the new responsibilities and schedules that education implies

superior.

Also, advice is given on the use of learning strategies since each

student is formed differently and has a particular style of assuming the

academic process.

Similarly, this area accompanies the student community in the process of

socio-occupational orientation through which the young person can identify how

He will practice his profession once he finishes his undergraduate degree.

For the psychologist of the Academic Accompaniment Program, Nathali Echeverri

Puerta, the search for the career to study and the beginning of university life are

two moments in which young people have many doubts and uncertainty

because it is an occasion for change, which requires a process of adaptation

where the family and advice of expert professionals are important for the

student.

From the PAC, young people are invited to take into account the professional profiles and

occupational at the time of choosing a career, recognize the institution to which

who is going to enter and the services it offers, to know the context of the profession and to assume -from the autonomy that this new experience grants- the decision to enter to be trained in an integral way for life.

Access this test offered by the University

Católica de Pereira as a tool to start discovering your skills and

abilities.