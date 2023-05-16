Home » Professionalization of football: Kaï Tomety “If professionalization will be the solution to our problems, it is welcome…”
Professionalization of football: Kaï Tomety "If professionalization will be the solution to our problems, it is welcome…"

Professionalization of football: Kaï Tomety “If professionalization will be the solution to our problems, it is welcome…”

The process of the professionalization of football in Togo triggered a few months ago continues to follow many reflections within the Togolese sports world. Approached by our editorial staff, Kaï Tomety, coach of the Togo women’s national team, gives her opinion.

« We would like to have a lot more quality in our games, a lot of skills, a lot more leeway to be able to select our players. If professionalization will come to solve our problems of qualities and competitions of our players so that we can have elements with a good game, an acceptable level, a level which can compete with the other teams on the international level. It will give us great pleasure. We believe that if professionalization will be the solution to our problems, it is welcome “said the boss of the technical staff of the Togo women’s national team.

Whatever people say, professionalization is not a bad thing in itself.

