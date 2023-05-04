Professionalization of Togolese football: the chairman of the steering committee unveils the state subsidy

This Thursday, the steering committee for the professionalization of Togolese football held a press conference at the headquarters of the Togolese Football Federation. It was an opportunity for the chairman of the committee to reveal the different axes of this professionalization.

The president of the steering committee for the professionalization of Togolese football, Maître Tété Wilson Bahun and the secretary general of the FTF Hervé Tété Agbodan, have made public the State subsidy for the professionalization of football in Togo. 14 clubs will play in professional Ligue 1 and 16 for professional Ligue 2 including only 1 club per prefecture and the only exception is greater Lomé which will present 4 clubs given its density.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The state subsidy will be 70 million FCFA per club in Ligue 1 and 60 million per club for Ligue 2 on and this for 3 years.

There will also be an exemption from VAT on sports equipment intended for the clubs involved and an exemption from tax taxes.