Technical assistance promotes productive reconversion and positions a sustainable forestry development model that becomes important in the peasant economy.

Amazonia, he trained as a rural agro-environmental extension agent with an emphasis on the Colombian Amazon and now works in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguán, providing technical assistance to 42 peasant families, small livestock producers, who requested a green credit with an incentive to conserve the program REM Visión Amazonía and Banco Agrario.

The extension agent Endo travels by motorbike through the incipient rural roads of the municipality, sometimes up to 4 hours to get from one property to another. His life, a bit nomadic during the week, due to the great distances, requires a lot of planning to make each of the visits efficient and, above all, to find the users on the farm and to be able to work involving the whole family.

The accompaniment can vary between 1 and 3 days in each visit, which means that the users generally have a place for the doctor to spend their nights while they receive the accompaniment. This gives rise to friendship, familiarity and, above all, trust, important factors in this working relationship.

In the case of San Vicente del Caguan, all are loans made by users for livestock conversion, the main economic activity in the region. As these credits are aimed at small producers, the needs are many. The loans have been invested in reconversion and not in livestock development, because that is how it has been designed and over the years it has proven to be effective enough to contain deforestation.

“Let us remember that the livestock model that has been positioned in the Colombian Amazon has not been the friendliest with the forests. Colonization and extensive cattle ranching are agents of deforestation. The large pastures, totally uncovered, are part of the current landscape in the north of the Colombian Amazon, also considered as the arc of deforestation and that is what we are reversing”. said Yezid Beltrán, leader of the Agro-environmental Development pillar of the Amazon Vision REM program.

Precisely, promoting a model of sustainable forest development and the conversion of livestock in the region, two green financial instruments were designed to encourage forest conservation, which manage to produce more milk or more meat in the same intervened areas without having to cut down more forest to new meadows, achieving greater family economic profitability and respect for the Amazon environment.

With the reconversion, it has been possible to produce more milk or more meat in the same intervened areas without having to cut down the forest for new pastures, achieving greater family economic profitability and respect for the Amazon environment.

The commitment to rural extension was born within the framework of the 1876 law – National System of Agricultural Innovation, which accompanies green credits, promotes food security and promotes the release of areas for natural regeneration, protection of water sources and planting of forest species in the paddock division for shade, animal welfare and food.

Different professionals trained as agro-environmental extension agents with an emphasis on the Colombian Amazon provide the service. In the case of Jasbleidy Cala, a veterinary doctor and also an extension agent for Visión Amazonía, she went further. She bought a cattle farm and on weekends, together with her husband and children, she works on a reconversion pilot in Cartagena del Chairá, where she frequently receives visits from other producers who want to replicate the model that has been successful and that everyone talks about in the village.

The extension agents initially tour the property not only with the owner of the credit but with the whole family, identifying the production and conservation areas. They participatively plan the property, envisioning the future of the forests and promoting conservation. Subsequently, production reconversion begins and food security is promoted. Month after month different activities are carried out such as the division of paddocks, the planting of native forest species for shade, forage for food and protectors to guarantee water in periods of drought.

Friendship and trust between extension agents and peasant families is a fact. Doctor Endo already has three godchildren in the villages of San Vicente del Caguan and several success stories in livestock reconversion issues. At the extension workers’ meeting that took place in Puerto Rico, Caquetá, he presented the numbers of calves, liters of milk per cow, liberated areas, trees planted per property, in general with great pride, an effective reconversion. The large, bare pastures that he saw 3 years ago are smaller today, with green corridors, trees for shade, and species to feed the cattle and/or the family.

As it is, these professionals are part of the group of rural extension workers with an emphasis on the Colombian Amazon that have incorporated forest conservation into a productive system that cries out to be replicated by other programs and projects that come to the region seeking to maintain the forest hand in hand with local communities. “At the University we never talk about trees, the degree has an emphasis on curing diseases and genetics, but with that approach we are never reversing” says Yezid Beltrán, leader of the Agro-environmental Development pillar of the Amazon Vision REM program.

Technical assistance includes coverage of credit lines such as agroforestry systems with rubber, cocoa and non-timber forest products.

Precisely, promoting a model of sustainable forestry development and the reconversion of livestock in the region, two green financial instruments were designed with incentives for forest conservation, which manage to produce more milk or more meat in the same intervened areas without having to tear down more forest for new meadows, achieving greater family economic profitability and respect for the Amazon environment.

The commitment to rural extension was born within the framework of the 1876 law – National System of Agricultural Innovation, which accompanies green credits, promotes food security and promotes the release of areas for natural regeneration, protection of water sources and planting of forest species in the paddocks division, for shade, animal welfare and food.

Different professionals trained as agro-environmental extension agents with an emphasis on the Colombian Amazon provide the service. In the case of Jasbleidy Cala, a veterinary doctor and also an extension agent for Visión Amazonía, she went further. She bought a cattle farm and on weekends, together with her husband and children, they work on a conversion pilot in Cartagena del Chairá, where she frequently receives visits from other producers who want to replicate the model that has been successful and that everyone talks about in the village.

The extension agents initially tour the property not only with the owner of the credit, but with the whole family, they identify the production and conservation areas. They participatively plan the property, envisioning the future of the forests and promoting conservation. Subsequently, production reconversion begins and food security is promoted. Month after month different activities are carried out such as the division of paddocks, the planting of native forest species for shade, forage for food and protectors to guarantee water in periods of drought.

The Visión Amazonía program provides technical assistance directly to 104 extension agents in the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare.

Friendship and trust between extension agents and peasant families is a fact. Doctor Endo already has 3 godchildren in the villages of San Vicente del Caguan and several success stories in livestock conversion issues. At the extension workers’ meeting that took place in Puerto Rico, Caquetá, he presented the numbers of calves, liters of milk per cow, liberated areas, trees planted per property, in general with great pride, an effective reconversion. The large, bare pastures that he saw 3 years ago are smaller today, with green corridors, trees for shade, and species to feed the cattle and/or the family.

Thus, these professionals are part of the group of rural extension workers with an emphasis on the Colombian Amazon who have incorporated forest conservation into a productive system that cries out to be replicated by other programs and projects that come to the region seeking to maintain the forest hand in hand with local communities. “At the University we never talk about trees, the degree has an emphasis on curing diseases and genetics, but never with that environmental focus that the Amazon requires. Now I recognize species, I know about uses and ecosystem services and when I walk through the pastures and the forest of my users, my vision is different, the tree is already part of my professional landscape” says the doctor Endo.

Technical assistance includes coverage of other lines of credit such as agroforestry systems with rubber, cocoa, and non-timber forest products. In order to expand the results of rural extension in the deforestation containment process, an agreement is being made with the Caquetá Paz Network, where 16 extension workers joined in Caquetá and 10 in Guaviare.

Currently, the Visión Amazonía program provides technical assistance directly to 104 extension agents in the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare, also with green credits and through agreements with the Mayor’s Office of San Vicente del Caguán, Cartagena del Chairá, Morelia, Albania, San José del Fragua , Belén de los Andaquíes in Caquetá and San José del Guaviare, El Retorno and Calamar, in Guaviare reached 4,943 families in the Colombian Amazon. These families have signed conservation agreements for 72,071 hectares of natural forest. In total, Visión Amazonía has 12,423 peasant families linked to date and 299,210 hectares under conservation agreements.