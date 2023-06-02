Home » Professionals at R2B, the research and skills exhibition — Businesses
Professionals at R2B, the research and skills exhibition — Businesses

Professionals at R2B, the research and skills exhibition — Businesses

Let’s work together for the skills of the future. This is the slogan of Professional advisory board from the Emilia Romagna regionpresent to R2B during the two days with its own stand.

Research to Business is the important trade fair dedicated to research and innovationnow in its 18th edition and co-financed by European funds from the Emilia-Romagna Regionwhich turns the spotlight on issues related to valorisation of talentsof the new skills and opportunities offered by the world of universities, the training system, businesses and professions.

A rich program dedicated to the world of professions

Over the two days, the organizations participating in the Professions Advisory Committeehave organized a rich program of events dedicated to the world of professions and beyond: business intelligence, sustainability reporting, digital transformation and building information modeling, new professional figures, the connection between professions and the world of innovation and research and much more.

Thanks to the contribution of high-profile professionals and speakers, R2B will talk about the present and future of the professions, skills, tools, knowledge related to the different professional figures, their different facets and peculiarities in relation to the great digital transition, innovation and adaptability in the future of professions.

>Download the program dedicated to professions (819.53 KB)

