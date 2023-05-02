Professor: “Child poverty is unfortunately very visible in sport”

Essen.

Poverty also puts children at a disadvantage when it comes to sports. The important exercise offers throughout the day would be neglected, says an Essen expert.

Doesn’t it say: Sport makes everyone equal? Sport transcends borders? Language barriers, cultural differences, gulfs between rich and poor? Yes and no. “Child poverty”, emphasizes Ulf Gebken, “unfortunately becomes very visible in sport.”

We are standing in the gym of the Nordviertel elementary school, Beisingstraße, one of the largest elementary schools in Essen. Almost all the children here have a so-called migration background, and the proportion of families who receive money from the authorities – such as Hartz IV – is high.

Gebken is a professor at the University of Duisburg-Essen, at the Institute for Sports and Movement Sciences, he holds a “Professorship for Social Sciences in Sports“. He comes to this gym every Tuesday at two to offer 20 to 30 children the “sports group”, physical activity games in the afternoon. As a professor? “If you just sit at your desk,” says Gebken, “you don’t understand what the real problems are.”

Almost no boy and no girl has proper sports gear with them

The real problems start, for example, with the fact that almost all the children are jumping through the hall in jeans and socks that afternoon. “Hardly anyone has the right sports equipment with them,” reports Gebken, although the AG date is always the same. “For a variety of reasons, parents are unable to obtain sports equipment for their children.”













Is it because of the 20 euros for indoor sports shoes? “Also,” says Gebken. Sport, with its established brands and the expensive original club jerseys, which can easily cost 70 or 80 euros (and only in children’s sizes!), offers a lot of potential for exclusion when it comes to equipment and clothing. “The children know and recognize when someone is wearing the fake Germany jersey, which costs 10 euros at KiK,” says Gebken. And last but not least, the 60 or 70 euros club fee per six months that a football club usually wants is too much for many families.





Almost nobody in the sports club has sports gear with them. Photo: Kerstin Kokoska / FUNKE Photo Services

The boys and girls in the gym have had a long day at school, but they’re frolicking and romping with energy. Gebken guides the game “Hide and hide”, it’s about hiding behind large gym boxes and thick mats; and you can free your fellow players by kicking a ball that is being guarded by other players.

Afternoon exercise programs at elementary schools depend on volunteers

The gymnasium at the Nordviertel elementary school is freshly renovated and well equipped; That wasn’t always the case, “and just ask where the next sports club is in the vicinity here in the northern district that children can reach on foot.” Gebken gives the answer himself: “There isn’t one.”

The importance attached to sport at school is all the greater – and not just the two or three hours of school sport in the timetable, but also exercise and activity offers in the afternoon, in the “open all-day”; almost all elementary schools in Essen are all-day elementary schools, and the need for reliable afternoon care has been growing ever since it has existed.

Thick mats and high climbing walls immediately encourage children to move. Nobody is physically exhausted after a day at school, but after an hour of sports club they are. Photo: Kerstin Kokoska / FUNKE Photo Services

“The majority of all-day exercise offers in elementary schools,” reports the sports professor, “is offered by Bufdis or FSJ students”. Bufdi means Federal Volunteer Service, FSJ means “Voluntary Social Year”. This means that the very important sporting activities in the afternoon rest on the efforts of poorly paid young people who work voluntarily. “It’s an absurdity,” says Gebken. Especially in view of the challenge of getting a lot of children through two hours of sports club in the afternoon, although these children are physically underutilized due to the long school day, but at the same time are often untrained – conflicts lurk everywhere, and the risk of injury cannot be dismissed out of hand.

“I learned a lot from the exchange with the staff in the all-day care,” says Gebken. “For example: The personnel ratio of 1 to 25 is a very big challenge.” Supervision of homework in this context is not always easy; and the fact that the educators do extremely demanding and valuable work all day is not appreciated very much by the public.

