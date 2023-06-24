Home » PROFESSOR CINDERELLA – On 24 June in prime time on Rai Movie
News

PROFESSOR CINDERELLA – On 24 June in prime time on Rai Movie

by admin

An early evening full of laughter in the company of Leonardo Pieraccioni on Rai Movie. Saturday 24 June 2023, at 21.15, “Professor Cenerentolo” will be broadcast, a film in which the Tuscan comedian plays an engineer who ended up in prison for attempting a bank robbery. Umberto’s mild temperament and culture meant that he soon earned semi-freedom. And he meets Morgana, as charming as she is a ditzy dance teacher. He will try to win her over without having the courage to confess that she has to go back to prison every night.

Blockbuster upon its release, it is Pieraccioni’s first film not set in Tuscany, but on the evocative island of Ventotene.

With Leonardo Pieraccioni, Laura Chiatti, Davide Marotta, Flavio Insinna, Massimo Ceccherini.

