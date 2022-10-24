He will never be able to teach in a school again: and this is the accessory sentence for a professor at a high school in the Milan suburbs, already dismissed from service after admitting to having had an affair with one of his students, still a minor at the time of ‘ beginning of the relationship and who had turned 18 during the 2016/2017 school year. All true, he had argued in the classroom, adding that the student’s mother was aware and that the girl was fully consenting and reciprocated his feelings.

But first the court of Milan, then the Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court has always considered the prof’s thesis inconsistent, confirming the dismissal from the service. With an ancillary sanction: he will not have any future access to the world of school, in any position, or to any other form of public employment. The disciplinary measure of the Ministry of Education with which the teacher had been permanently removed from teaching dates back to May 14, 2018. It was the professor who appealed to the Court against this decision but the judges explained and argued that ” the negative value of the conduct emerged in all its gravity considering, on the one hand, the role of responsibility and the educational function assigned to the teacher and, on the other, the fact that the students entrusted to him were going through an objectively critical age from the point of view of the development of the personality and of the modalities of social interaction “. The relationship with the student was considered (with confirmation of the reasons for dismissal) “a serious violation of the duties inherent in the educational function”.

The Supreme Court, with a June sentence filed on October 20, argues that the suspension for a short period in this case is not enough, because “there is therefore, in the case sanctioned by dismissal, a violation serious and direct duties inherent to the educational function “and not a simple incompatibility” between the crime and the teaching function “.