Professor in the chair, but he didn’t even have a diploma: a 42-year-old accused of forgery in Monza

A 42-year-old, originally from the province of Cosenza, was accused of forging his qualifications to obtain a job contract as a teacher at a school in Monza.

As it reports The day, the reconstruction of the facts, provided by the former headteacher, witness during the trial, reveals that the individual maintained his position for a period of two months. During this time, the manager asked the man to present the original of his alleged diploma, obtained, as a copy, during the ’92-’93 school year at a Sicilian teaching institute, with a final mark of 48 /60.

In reality, however, the diploma would have turned out to be false. The defendant, who offered himself both as a teacher and as a support teacher, is also contested for the specific recidivism, which means that similar accusations have already been contested against the 42-year-old in the recent past.

The next hearing is scheduled for February, during which the testimony of the head teacher of the school where he would have obtained the title will be heard by videoconference.

