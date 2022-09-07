Original title: Professor Sun Zhengyu of Jilin University was awarded the National Teaching and Educating Model in 2022

On September 6, the Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of Education announced the 2022 National Teaching and Educating Model List, and 12 teachers from all over the country won this honor. Among them, Professor Sun Zhengyu of Jilin University is on the list as the representative of outstanding teachers in Jilin Province.

Sun Zhengyu, born in November 1946, from Jilin City, Jilin Province, Doctor of Philosophy. He is currently the director of the Philosophical Basic Theory Research Center of Jilin University, a key scientific research base of humanities and social sciences of the Ministry of Education, a senior professor of philosophy and social sciences of Jilin University, and a doctoral tutor. The head of the “National Huang Danian-style Teacher Team” of Jilin University’s Marxist Philosophy Teacher Team, who mainly studies Marxist philosophy and basic philosophical theories.

Over the past 40 years, Professor Sun Zhengyu has cultivated a large number of philosophical education and scientific research talents for the party and the country. He has successively won the honorary title of “National Advanced Worker”, the first National Teaching Teacher Award, the National “Outstanding Teaching Award”, and the first National Advanced Individual in Teaching Materials Construction. Scientific research and teaching achievements have won the “Five-One Project” Outstanding Work Award, 3 National Teaching Achievement Awards, 1st and 2nd Prizes, 6 Colleges and Universities Scientific Research Outstanding Achievement Awards (Humanities and Social Sciences), and Jilin Province Social Science Outstanding Achievement Award 1 9 prizes.

It is understood that Professor Sun Zhengyu’s award is the fourth time that outstanding teachers in Jilin Province have won this award. Wangqing County Tianqiaoling Forestry Middle School Pu Hangying and Northeast Normal University Gao Hang won the title of “National Teaching and Educating Model” in 2012 and 2020 respectively. In 2017, Professor Huang Danian of Jilin University was posthumously awarded the “National Teaching and Educating Model Special Award”. (Reporter Li Kaiyu)

