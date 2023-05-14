“Profound regret” of Potenza, only 350 tickets for Foggia – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – POTENZA, MAY 13 – Potenza football (series C, group C) – in a note released by the press office on the eve of the match valid for the second round of the Lega Pro playoffs scheduled for tomorrow, at 6 pm , at Foggia – expressed “deep regret and total dissent” for the decision to allocate only 350 tickets to the fans of the Lucanian team.



“We learn with amazement what has been decided by the competent authorities, with regard to the public safety service, arranged for the Foggia-Potenza tender. The new limitation which will not allow full participation of the rossoblù supporters makes us express profound regret and total disagreement with the organization of the playoffs which, after the away game in Picerno (where Potenza won 1-0) will once again penalize the following of our fans. It remains unlikely how all this can be achieved when the Italian League itself Professional Football, also through the press release dated 6 March, number 188, expressly contemplates the need to ensure the adequate participation of the supporters of the hosted club”.



Potenza recalled that the “Pino Zaccheria” stadium in Foggia, “as known, has a capacity of about eleven thousand seats with a guest sector per thousand units, already limited to 500, and as if that were not enough, the new provision will further limit the following of rossoblù fans in the number of 350.



At the same time, there is an obligation to specify that this circumstance does not detract from the availability shown by the Foggia Calcio club”.



In the press release, the Lucan company then also referred to some statements by the president of Lega Pro, Matteo Marani, on the presentation of the playoffs (“… a lot of people will be watching us and I feel like sending a message to them, to the fans: you will see a great show, follow your teams with passion and fairness. Fill the stadiums with warmth, you are the strength of Serie C …”). According to Potenza Calcio, these statements “are in evident dissonance with what is happening on the eve of these important appointments”. (HANDLE).

