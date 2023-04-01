The Libertadores Cup begins its group stage next week, where the three Colombian teams in competition, Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Pereira and DIMthey will have shares on the first date and you will be able to live the matches of your favorite team, for free.

Pluto TV unveiled the fixture of matches that it will broadcast for Colombia for the group stage of the Libertadores, the sporting event in which 32 teams from South America will compete to seek the long-awaited eternal glory!

Within the multiple options that exist in the market to see the Colombian teams in international competitions, there is not one that shows the commitments of the Libertadores CupHowever, the option of the streaming platform could help you not miss any details of your team’s debut.

With a purely Colombian production, among which stand out, the well-known narrators Harry Gaitan and Carlos Roberto Cruzadded to Paula Fresneda As a field reporter Pluto TV, will offer fans from all over the country, and especially, to the fans of the three coffee teams classified to this phase of the tournament: Deportivo Pereira, Atlético Nacional and Independiente Medellínthe possibility of enjoying for free the different matches that will be played against rival teams such as the mythical Boca Juniors from Argentina, Olimpia from Paraguay and Internacional from Brazil respectively.

The matches that the Copa Libertadores platform will broadcast

Wednesday April 5 – 8PM COL: Cerro Porteño (Paraguay) vs Barcelona (Ecuador)

Tuesday April 18 – 9PM COL: Boca Juniors (Argentina) vs Deportivo Pereira (Colombia).

Tuesday, May 2 – 7PM COL: Olimpia (Paraguay) vs. Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

Wednesday May 24 – 7PM COL: Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) vs Boca Juniors (Argentina).

Thursday June 8 – 8PM COL: Olimpia (Paraguay) vs Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

Wednesday June 28 – 7PM COL: Internacional (Brazil) vs Independiente de Medellín (Colombia).

The Copa Libertadores will have Deportivo Pereira as debutant

The most recent champion of Colombia will play the continental tournament for the first time, where he will form his group with Boca Juniors, Monagas and Colo Colo. Those led by Alejandro Restrepo They want to surprise like they did in the BetPlay League last year, after beating the favorite in the final, Deportivo Independiente Medellin. His debut will be on April 5 from 9 pm, against the Chilean team at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

With information from Pluto TV.