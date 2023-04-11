This week the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League will be played. Both tournaments bring together the best of football from that continent and Colombia, as a country that is fond of sports, will have access to matches that will make fans vibrate.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Manchester City vs Bayern Munich y Juventus vs Sporting Lisboa These are some of the commitments that can be seen throughout this day.

From KienyKe.com we inform you of the exact time and the channel in which you will be able to enjoy this definitive programming for European football. There will even be participation of Colombians in it.

This is the programming of the Champions League

Tuesday April 11:

Benfica vs Inter Milan – 2:00 pm (ESPN 2 / STAR +)

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich – 2:00 p.m. (ESPN / STAR +)

Wednesday April 12:

AC Milan vs Napoli – 2:00 p.m. (ESPN / STAR +)

Real Madrid vs Chelsea – 2:00 p.m. (ESPN 2 / STAR +)

This is the schedule of the Europa League

Thursday April 13: