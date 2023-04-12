Home News Program yourself! This weekend there will be a day of hiking in the Guatapurí river
Program yourself! This weekend there will be a day of hiking in the Guatapurí river

Program yourself! This weekend there will be a day of hiking in the Guatapurí river

The Institute of Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity of Valledupar, Inder, published on its social networks that this Saturday, April 15, it will hold a day of hiking along the right bank of the Guatapurí River, in order to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

But, in addition to reducing illnesses, hiking is a way of discovering and contemplating the natural beauty of the river.

The benefits of our natural environment become main allies in the design of our roadmap for promoting the habit of walking and have better health. Join us in this great challenge!”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

People who want to be part of this ecological and health walk should arrive at the Hurtado bridge on Saturday at 5:30 in the morning, where they will meet with Inder officials and others citizens who want to go hiking.

Those interested should be dressed in sportswear, tennis, hydration and elements to cover from the sun such as glasses or caps.

