Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.
Holy Spirit Parish
Holy Monday
7:00 am: Eucharist.
10:00 am: Children’s Easter. (Temple)
4:00 pm: Stations of the Cross in the Temple and Confession.
5:00 pm: Eucharist and Solemn Preaching.
6:00 pm: Pascua Juvenil.
Mary Queen of the Angels Parish
Holy Monday
7:00 am: Eucharist
10:00 am: Children’s Easter in the parish hall.
5:00 pm: Youth Easter in the parish hall.
5:00 pm: Crossroads.
6:00 pm: Eucharist.
6:45 pm: Easter for adults.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish
Holy Monday
7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.
12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.
7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.
Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.
7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).
San Ignacio de Loyola Parish
Holy Monday
Eucharists:
7:00 а.m., 09:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. y 6:00 p.m.
confessions
8:00 а.m., 12:00 m., 5:00 p.m. y 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
Holy Monday
11:00 a.m.: Confessions.
12:00 pm: Eucharist.
12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.
The Twelve Apostles Parish
Holy Monday
8:00 am: Eucharist.
3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.
5:30 p.m.: Confessions.
6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.
Catedral Metropolitana
Holy Monday
7:00 a.m.: Holy mass.
10:00 a.m.: Holy mass.
5:00 pm: Catechesis of preparation for Easter.
6:00 pm: Holy Mass.
Jesus Nazareno Parish
9:00 am: Children’s Easter (6 to 13 years old) Tulio Ospina School.
From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Man and woman family Easter. Spiritual retreat Parish Hall.
Saint Joseph Parish
10:30 am: Children’s Easter.
3:00 pm: Chaplet – Rosary to Divine Mercy.
5:00 pm: Stations of the Cross, confessions.
7:00 pm: Spiritual exercises. Penitential celebration in the temple.
7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 6:00 pm: Eucharist.
