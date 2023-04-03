Home News Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Monday
Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Monday

Holy Monday

Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

Holy Monday

7:00 am: Eucharist.

10:00 am: Children’s Easter. (Temple)

4:00 pm: Stations of the Cross in the Temple and Confession.

5:00 pm: Eucharist and Solemn Preaching.

6:00 pm: Pascua Juvenil.

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

Holy Monday

7:00 am: Eucharist

10:00 am: Children’s Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Youth Easter in the parish hall.

5:00 pm: Crossroads.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

6:45 pm: Easter for adults.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

Holy Monday

7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.

12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.

7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.

Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.

7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

Holy Monday

Eucharists:

7:00 а.m., 09:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. y 6:00 p.m.

confessions

8:00 а.m., 12:00 m., 5:00 p.m. y 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Holy Monday

11:00 a.m.: Confessions.

12:00 pm: Eucharist.

12:40 p.m.: Brief catechesis on the paschal candle.

The Twelve Apostles Parish

Holy Monday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.

5:30 p.m.: Confessions.

6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.

Catedral Metropolitana

Holy Monday

7:00 a.m.: Holy mass.

10:00 a.m.: Holy mass.

5:00 pm: Catechesis of preparation for Easter.

6:00 pm: Holy Mass.

Jesus Nazareno Parish

9:00 am: Children’s Easter (6 to 13 years old) Tulio Ospina School.

From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Man and woman family Easter. Spiritual retreat Parish Hall.

Saint Joseph Parish

10:30 am: Children’s Easter.

3:00 pm: Chaplet – Rosary to Divine Mercy.

5:00 pm: Stations of the Cross, confessions.

7:00 pm: Spiritual exercises. Penitential celebration in the temple.
7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 noon, 6:00 pm: Eucharist.

