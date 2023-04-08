Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

8:00 a.m.: Solemn praises.

10:00 a.m.: Marian Act, Procession and reflection of its 7 pains Departure: Parish Temple.

8:00 pm: Solemn Easter Celebration. Blessing of Fire and Procession.

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

7:00 am: Prayer of Lauds in the Holy Sepulchre.

10:00 am: Procession of the Soledad de la Santísima Virgen. He leaves the Chapel of the Mending Sisters Monastery. Calle 45 No. 61-26. Arriving at the temple Soledad’s sermon.

7:00 pm: Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of the new fire and the baptismal font.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

10:00 am: Rosary in honor of Our Lady of Sorrows in the park in front of the temple.

7:00 pm: SOLEMN EASTER VIGIL blessing of baptismal fire and water.

This is the most important celebration of the whole year. Let us participate with joy and let the Risen Christ renew our lives.

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

4:00 pm: Marian Celebration. The Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin. Stabat Mater.

7:00 pm: Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of the new fire, Paschal Candle and Baptismal Water.

This is the main ceremony of Holy Week, bringing a pascualito for the blessing of light.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

6:00 pm: Solemn paschal vigil.

The Twelve Apostles Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

10:00 am: Reflection on the seven sorrows of Mary.

6:00 pm: Easter Vigil.

The vigil begins outside the temple with the blessing of the fire, Easter proclamation, liturgy of the word, blessing of baptismal water and the Eucharist.

Catedral Metropolitana

April 8 – Holy Saturday

11:00 am: Meditation of the seven pains. Procession of Solitude.

7:30 pm: Pascual Vigil of the Resurrection of the Lord. Solemnity of solemnities.

liturgy of light Liturgy of the word. Baptismal Liturgy. Eucharistic liturgy.

Jesus Nazareno Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

4:00 pm: Accompaniment to the painful and to the women victims of violence. It leaves from the house of Divine Providence (Chagualo) Cra. 55A, goes up Calle 61 (Moore) to Cra. 53 (Cundinamarca), up to Calle 64, along it to Juan del Corral and ends at the temple.

Saint Joseph Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

11:00 am: Sermon to the Virgin of Solitude (Carrying a flower). Maria’s time. Via Matris. Seven Sorrows of the Virgin Mary.

7:00 pm: Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of the New Fire. Blessing of the water Liturgy of the word, liturgy of the Eucharist.