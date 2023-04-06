Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

April 6 – Holy Thursday

7:00 am: Eucharist.

12:00 noon: Eucharist of Love (For all couples).

4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist in The Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. Procession to the Monument.

7:00 pm: Procession of the Arrest. Departure: Cra 48 # 639 – 131 UPON ARRIVING AGAIN AT THE SOLEMN HOLY HOUR TEMPLE.

The Adoration of the Eucharist in the Monument until 11:00 at night.

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

April 6 – Holy Thursday

11:00 am: Eucharist for the families and enthronement of the oil paintings.

SOLEMN BEGINNING OF THE EASTER TRIDUUM.

4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist of the Lord’s Supper and washing of the feet.

Procession to the altar of the reserve, it will be there until 10:00 pm

All families are invited to light a Syrian on the altar, to place the intentions at the feet of the Lord.

7:00 pm: Arrest Procession: Exits diagonally to D1 of Parque Obrero. Please bring a candle.

8:00 p.m.: Holy Hour.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

April 6 – Holy Thursday

12:30 pm: Eucharist (Pastoral for the deaf).

5:00 pm: EUCHARIST AT THE LORD’S SUPPER. Once the Eucharist is finished, THE HOLY HOUR will be held in front of the reserve of the Blessed Sacrament in the monument.

The visit to the monument will be made with order and devotion until 10:00 p.m.

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

April 6 – Holy Thursday

8:00 am: Eucharist (For those who cannot attend the Evening Mass).

Beginning of the solemn Easter Triduum

4:00 pm: Eucharist “In the Lord’s Supper”.

Washing of the Feet and celebration of the Commandment of Love.

Procession to the Monument and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

(In this Eucharist the piggy banks of the Christian Communion of Goods Campaign will be collected).

7:00 p.m.: Holy Hour

(The Temple will be open until 9:30 pm at night)

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

April 6 – Holy Thursday

4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist of the washing of the feet.

5:00 p.m.: Holy Hour

The temple will be open until 8:00 pm at night.

The Twelve Apostles Parish

April 6 – Holy Thursday

11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick.

4:00 pm: Supper of the Lord Jesus.

6:00 pm: Prayer to the monument.

Catedral Metropolitana

April 6 – Holy Thursday

10:00 am: Mass for those who cannot attend the Lord’s Supper.

5:00 pm: Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. The Archbishop presides.

Jesus Nazareno Parish

April 6 – Holy Thursday

6:30 am: Eucharist and confessions.

3:00 pm: Lord’s Supper. Foot washing.

6:00 pm: Holy Hour Claretian Missionaries.

Saint Joseph Parish

April 6 – Holy Thursday

4:00 pm: Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. Procession with the Eucharistic reserve.

7:00 pm: Solemn Holy Hour.

7:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 pm: Eucharist.