Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

11:00 am: Blessing of branches and procession.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Mass, reading of the passion. The Archbishop presides.

Mass:

7:00 а.m., 09:00 a.m. y 6:00 p.m.

April 3- Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

7:00 a.m.: Holy Mass.

10:00 a.m.: Holy mass.

5:00 pm: Catechesis of preparation for Easter.

6:00 pm: Holy Mass.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

10:00 am: Mass for those who cannot attend the Lord’s Supper.

5:00 pm: Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. The Archbishop presides.

April 7 – Good Friday

9:30 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. The Archbishop presides. (Starts in the Parish of San José)

3:00 pm: Liturgical action of the death of the Lord. Passion reading. Universal prayer. Adoration of the cross. Holy Communion. The Archbishop presides.

7:00 pm: Meditation on the seven Words. The Archbishop presides.

8:00 pm: Procession of the Holy Sepulcher (Culminates in the Parish of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria)

April 8 – Holy Saturday

11:00 am: Meditation of the seven pains. Procession of Solitude.

7:30 pm: Pascual Vigil of the Resurrection of the Lord. Solemnity of solemnities.

liturgy of light Liturgy of the word. Baptismal Liturgy. Eucharistic liturgy.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

11:30 am: Resurrection procession. The Archbishop presides.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Easter Mass.

7:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 6:00 p.m.: Santa misa.