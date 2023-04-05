Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.
April 2 – Palm Sunday
11:00 am: Blessing of branches and procession.
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Mass, reading of the passion. The Archbishop presides.
Mass:
7:00 а.m., 09:00 a.m. y 6:00 p.m.
April 3- Holy Monday
April 4 – Holy Tuesday
April 5 – Holy Wednesday
7:00 a.m.: Holy Mass.
10:00 a.m.: Holy mass.
5:00 pm: Catechesis of preparation for Easter.
6:00 pm: Holy Mass.
April 6 – Holy Thursday
10:00 am: Mass for those who cannot attend the Lord’s Supper.
5:00 pm: Mass of the Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. The Archbishop presides.
April 7 – Good Friday
9:30 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. The Archbishop presides. (Starts in the Parish of San José)
3:00 pm: Liturgical action of the death of the Lord. Passion reading. Universal prayer. Adoration of the cross. Holy Communion. The Archbishop presides.
7:00 pm: Meditation on the seven Words. The Archbishop presides.
8:00 pm: Procession of the Holy Sepulcher (Culminates in the Parish of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria)
April 8 – Holy Saturday
11:00 am: Meditation of the seven pains. Procession of Solitude.
7:30 pm: Pascual Vigil of the Resurrection of the Lord. Solemnity of solemnities.
liturgy of light Liturgy of the word. Baptismal Liturgy. Eucharistic liturgy.
April 9 – Easter Sunday
11:30 am: Resurrection procession. The Archbishop presides.
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Easter Mass.
7:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 6:00 p.m.: Santa misa.
