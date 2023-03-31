Home News Programming Holy Week 2023 Palm Sunday
News

Programming Holy Week 2023 Palm Sunday

by admin
Programming Holy Week 2023 Palm Sunday

Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist

11:00 am: Blessing of the Palms and procession. Departure: Cra 46°63 # 63 – 19. Upon arrival at the Solemn Eucharist temple

5:00 pm: Eucharist

6:00 pm: Eucharist

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist

11:00 am: Procession and blessing of the branches. It comes from the Rosa Mística Foundation. Calle 59 No. 39A – 41

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist

5:00 pm: Eucharist

6:30 pm: Eucharist

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist

10:00 am: BLESSING AND PROCESSION OF BOUQUETS.

Meeting place: in front of the Emergency Department of the General Hospital. Bring a natural bouquet, not the wax palm.

11:00 a.m.: SOLEMN EUCHARIST.

1:15 pm: Eucharist and blessing of the branches – CC Premium Plaza.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

Palm Sunday

11:15 am: Blessing of the branches in the atrium of the temple. (All the faithful must bring their bouquets or white scarves)

11:30 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist

Eucharist: 8:00 a.m., 10:00 am, 11:30 am and 6:00 pm

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Palm Sunday

08:00 am: Eucharist

11:40 am: Procession and blessing of palms

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist

The Twelve Apostles Parish

Palm Sunday

10:30 a.m.: Procession. Carry bushes, bouquets and white flags.

Arrive at the meeting point (Women’s Association in Miranda with Palace) to bless the bouquets and start the procession.

11:00 am: We arrive at the temple to begin with the Eucharist.

See also  Analysis: Xi wants to strengthen government control and set limits on corporate profits | Xi Jinping | Crack down on overseas listing of companies | Foreign companies in China

Catedral Metropolitana

Palm Sunday

11:00 am: Blessing of branches and procession.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Mass, reading of the passion. The Lord Archbishop presides.

Holy Mass: 7:00 a.m., 9:00 am and 6:00 pm

Jesus Nazareno Parish

Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist and confessions

9:00 am: Procession of Ramos. He leaves the IC. 61 with Cr. 55ª Claretian University- Chagualo, go down Cl 61, by Cra. 56, until Cl. 65, for this until av. Carabobo, to Cl. 64, Hospital San Vicente, by Av. Juan del Corral to the temple.

11:00 am: Eucharist and confessions

6:00 pm: Eucharist and confessions

It may interest you: Find out here the schedules of the transmissions of this Semana Mayor by Televid

You may also be interested in

You may also like

Bundesliga: Frankfurt also disappointed against Bochum

.week in the economy: Inflation continues to fall,...

Colonel Benjamín Núñez will pay 29 years in...

Chuxiong Shuangbai: In March, the tea mountain is...

New Bond novel: James Bond must save coronation...

In Slovakia, a jump in the production of...

Take care of your health: recommendations before the...

Weather – Tomorrow mostly overcast with further precipitation

Mr. Donald Trump: you are under arrest, -“you...

They rebuilt a children’s home in Juradó

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy