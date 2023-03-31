Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.

Holy Spirit Parish

Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist

11:00 am: Blessing of the Palms and procession. Departure: Cra 46°63 # 63 – 19. Upon arrival at the Solemn Eucharist temple

5:00 pm: Eucharist

6:00 pm: Eucharist

Mary Queen of the Angels Parish

Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist

11:00 am: Procession and blessing of the branches. It comes from the Rosa Mística Foundation. Calle 59 No. 39A – 41

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist

5:00 pm: Eucharist

6:30 pm: Eucharist

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist

10:00 am: BLESSING AND PROCESSION OF BOUQUETS.

Meeting place: in front of the Emergency Department of the General Hospital. Bring a natural bouquet, not the wax palm.

11:00 a.m.: SOLEMN EUCHARIST.

1:15 pm: Eucharist and blessing of the branches – CC Premium Plaza.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

San Ignacio de Loyola Parish

Palm Sunday

11:15 am: Blessing of the branches in the atrium of the temple. (All the faithful must bring their bouquets or white scarves)

11:30 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist

Eucharist: 8:00 a.m., 10:00 am, 11:30 am and 6:00 pm

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Palm Sunday

08:00 am: Eucharist

11:40 am: Procession and blessing of palms

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist

The Twelve Apostles Parish

Palm Sunday

10:30 a.m.: Procession. Carry bushes, bouquets and white flags.

Arrive at the meeting point (Women’s Association in Miranda with Palace) to bless the bouquets and start the procession.

11:00 am: We arrive at the temple to begin with the Eucharist.

Catedral Metropolitana

Palm Sunday

11:00 am: Blessing of branches and procession.

12:00 p.m.: Solemn Mass, reading of the passion. The Lord Archbishop presides.

Holy Mass: 7:00 a.m., 9:00 am and 6:00 pm

Jesus Nazareno Parish

Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist and confessions

9:00 am: Procession of Ramos. He leaves the IC. 61 with Cr. 55ª Claretian University- Chagualo, go down Cl 61, by Cra. 56, until Cl. 65, for this until av. Carabobo, to Cl. 64, Hospital San Vicente, by Av. Juan del Corral to the temple.

11:00 am: Eucharist and confessions

6:00 pm: Eucharist and confessions