Live this solemn date in the different temples in the center of Medellín.
Holy Spirit Parish
Palm Sunday
8:00 am: Eucharist
11:00 am: Blessing of the Palms and procession. Departure: Cra 46°63 # 63 – 19. Upon arrival at the Solemn Eucharist temple
5:00 pm: Eucharist
6:00 pm: Eucharist
Mary Queen of the Angels Parish
Palm Sunday
8:00 am: Eucharist
11:00 am: Procession and blessing of the branches. It comes from the Rosa Mística Foundation. Calle 59 No. 39A – 41
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist
5:00 pm: Eucharist
6:30 pm: Eucharist
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish
Palm Sunday
8:00 am: Eucharist
10:00 am: BLESSING AND PROCESSION OF BOUQUETS.
Meeting place: in front of the Emergency Department of the General Hospital. Bring a natural bouquet, not the wax palm.
11:00 a.m.: SOLEMN EUCHARIST.
1:15 pm: Eucharist and blessing of the branches – CC Premium Plaza.
6:00 pm: Eucharist.
San Ignacio de Loyola Parish
Palm Sunday
11:15 am: Blessing of the branches in the atrium of the temple. (All the faithful must bring their bouquets or white scarves)
11:30 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist
Eucharist: 8:00 a.m., 10:00 am, 11:30 am and 6:00 pm
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
Palm Sunday
08:00 am: Eucharist
11:40 am: Procession and blessing of palms
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Eucharist
The Twelve Apostles Parish
Palm Sunday
10:30 a.m.: Procession. Carry bushes, bouquets and white flags.
Arrive at the meeting point (Women’s Association in Miranda with Palace) to bless the bouquets and start the procession.
11:00 am: We arrive at the temple to begin with the Eucharist.
Catedral Metropolitana
Palm Sunday
11:00 am: Blessing of branches and procession.
12:00 p.m.: Solemn Mass, reading of the passion. The Lord Archbishop presides.
Holy Mass: 7:00 a.m., 9:00 am and 6:00 pm
Jesus Nazareno Parish
Palm Sunday
8:00 am: Eucharist and confessions
9:00 am: Procession of Ramos. He leaves the IC. 61 with Cr. 55ª Claretian University- Chagualo, go down Cl 61, by Cra. 56, until Cl. 65, for this until av. Carabobo, to Cl. 64, Hospital San Vicente, by Av. Juan del Corral to the temple.
11:00 am: Eucharist and confessions
6:00 pm: Eucharist and confessions
