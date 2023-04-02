Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

10:00 am: BLESSING AND PROCESSION OF BOUQUETS.

Meeting place: in front of the Emergency Department of the General Hospital. Bring a natural bouquet, not the wax palm.

11:00 a.m.: SOLEMN EUCHARIST.

1:15 pm: Eucharist and blessing of the branches – CC Premium Plaza.

6:00 pm: Eucharist.

April 3 – Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

7:00 am: Eucharist and confessions.

12:30 p.m.: Eucharist and confessions.

7:00 pm: Holy Tuesday: prayer and praise meeting.

Penitential celebration in the social hall of Parque Central del Rio.

7:00 pm: Holy Wednesday: Catechesis in preparation for Easter. (Only through Facebook Live).

April 6 – Holy Thursday

12:30 pm: Eucharist (Pastoral for the deaf).

5:00 pm: EUCHARIST AT THE LORD’S SUPPER. Once the Eucharist is finished, THE HOLY HOUR will be held in front of the reserve of the Blessed Sacrament in the monument.

The visit to the monument will be made with order and devotion until 10:00 p.m.

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 am: Pious exercise of the holy Stations of the Cross. Meeting place: Ciudad del Rio Park.

Finished the Stations of the Cross in the Temple, we will have THE SOLEMN LITURGICAL ACTION OF THE DEATH OF THE LORD.

6:00 pm: Sermon on the Seven Words of Our Lord Jesus Christ on the cross and descent. Procession with the image to the Holy Sepulcher and veneration until 9:00 pm

April 8 – Holy Saturday

10:00 am: Rosary in honor of Our Lady of Sorrows in the park in front of the temple.

7:00 pm: SOLEMN EASTER VIGIL blessing of baptismal fire and water.

This is the most important celebration of the whole year. Let us participate with joy and let the Risen Christ renew our lives.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

There will be no 8:00 am Eucharist

9:30 am: Eucharist – Plaza Del Rio Urbanization.

11:00 am: SOLEMN EUCHARIST OF RESURRECTION.

1:15 pm: Eucharist – CC Premium Plaza.