Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

8:00 a.m.: Eucharist.

11:00 a.m.: Blessing of the Palms and procession. Departure: Cra 46°63 # 63 – 19. Upon arrival at the temple. Solemn Eucharist.

5:00 p.m.: Eucharist.

6:00 p.m.: Eucharist.

April 3 – Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

7:00 am: Eucharist.

10:00 am: Children’s Easter. (Temple)

4:00 pm: Stations of the Cross in the Temple and Confession.

5:00 pm: Eucharist and Solemn Preaching.

6:00 pm: Pascua Juvenil.

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick. Presentation Sacred Oils.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

7:00 am: Eucharist.

12:00 noon: Eucharist of Love (For all couples).

4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist in The Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. Procession to the Monument.

7:00 pm: Procession of the Arrest. Departure: Cra 48 # 639 – 131 UPON ARRIVING AGAIN AT THE SOLEMN HOLY HOUR TEMPLE.

The Adoration of the Eucharist in the Monument until 11:00 at night.

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Exit: Calle 64 # 51D – 154 (Chapel Hospital San Vicente de Paul Foundation).

3:00 p.m.: CELEBRATION OF THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF THE LORD. ADORATION TO THE HOLY CROSS. COMMUNION.

7:00 p.m.: Seven Words. Procession with the Holy Sepulchre.

Visit to the Holy Sepulcher until 11:00 pm

April 8 – Holy Saturday

8:00 a.m.: Solemn praises.

10:00 a.m.: Marian Act, Procession and reflection of its 7 pains Departure: Parish Temple.

8:00 pm: Solemn Easter Celebration. Blessing of Fire and Procession.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

11:00 am: Procession with the Image of the Risen One and Blessing of Motorcyclists. (Bring white and yellow pumps).

Departure: Parish Temple. Arriving at the temple Solemn Eucharist.

6:00 and 7:00 pm: Eucharist.