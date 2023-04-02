Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.
April 2 – Palm Sunday
8:00 a.m.: Eucharist.
11:00 a.m.: Blessing of the Palms and procession. Departure: Cra 46°63 # 63 – 19. Upon arrival at the temple. Solemn Eucharist.
5:00 p.m.: Eucharist.
6:00 p.m.: Eucharist.
April 3 – Holy Monday
April 4 – Holy Tuesday
7:00 am: Eucharist.
10:00 am: Children’s Easter. (Temple)
4:00 pm: Stations of the Cross in the Temple and Confession.
5:00 pm: Eucharist and Solemn Preaching.
6:00 pm: Pascua Juvenil.
April 5 – Holy Wednesday
11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick. Presentation Sacred Oils.
April 6 – Holy Thursday
7:00 am: Eucharist.
12:00 noon: Eucharist of Love (For all couples).
4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist in The Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. Procession to the Monument.
7:00 pm: Procession of the Arrest. Departure: Cra 48 # 639 – 131 UPON ARRIVING AGAIN AT THE SOLEMN HOLY HOUR TEMPLE.
The Adoration of the Eucharist in the Monument until 11:00 at night.
April 7 – Good Friday
9:00 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Exit: Calle 64 # 51D – 154 (Chapel Hospital San Vicente de Paul Foundation).
3:00 p.m.: CELEBRATION OF THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF THE LORD. ADORATION TO THE HOLY CROSS. COMMUNION.
7:00 p.m.: Seven Words. Procession with the Holy Sepulchre.
Visit to the Holy Sepulcher until 11:00 pm
April 8 – Holy Saturday
8:00 a.m.: Solemn praises.
10:00 a.m.: Marian Act, Procession and reflection of its 7 pains Departure: Parish Temple.
8:00 pm: Solemn Easter Celebration. Blessing of Fire and Procession.
April 9 – Easter Sunday
11:00 am: Procession with the Image of the Risen One and Blessing of Motorcyclists. (Bring white and yellow pumps).
Departure: Parish Temple. Arriving at the temple Solemn Eucharist.
6:00 and 7:00 pm: Eucharist.
It may interest you: Find out here the schedules of the transmissions of this Semana Mayor by Televid