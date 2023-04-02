Home News Programming Holy Week 2023 Parish of the Holy Spirit
Programming Holy Week 2023 Parish of the Holy Spirit

Programming Holy Week 2023 Parish of the Holy Spirit

Live the holy week, death and resurrection of Jesus as a family, in an environment of Faith, Respect and Recollection.

April 2 – Palm Sunday

8:00 a.m.: Eucharist.

11:00 a.m.: Blessing of the Palms and procession. Departure: Cra 46°63 # 63 – 19. Upon arrival at the temple. Solemn Eucharist.

5:00 p.m.: Eucharist.

6:00 p.m.: Eucharist.

April 3 – Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

7:00 am: Eucharist.

10:00 am: Children’s Easter. (Temple)

4:00 pm: Stations of the Cross in the Temple and Confession.

5:00 pm: Eucharist and Solemn Preaching.

6:00 pm: Pascua Juvenil.

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick. Presentation Sacred Oils.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

7:00 am: Eucharist.

12:00 noon: Eucharist of Love (For all couples).

4:00 pm: Solemn Eucharist in The Lord’s Supper. Foot washing. Procession to the Monument.

7:00 pm: Procession of the Arrest. Departure: Cra 48 # 639 – 131 UPON ARRIVING AGAIN AT THE SOLEMN HOLY HOUR TEMPLE.

The Adoration of the Eucharist in the Monument until 11:00 at night.

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Exit: Calle 64 # 51D – 154 (Chapel Hospital San Vicente de Paul Foundation).

3:00 p.m.: CELEBRATION OF THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF THE LORD. ADORATION TO THE HOLY CROSS. COMMUNION.

7:00 p.m.: Seven Words. Procession with the Holy Sepulchre.

Visit to the Holy Sepulcher until 11:00 pm

April 8 – Holy Saturday

8:00 a.m.: Solemn praises.

10:00 a.m.: Marian Act, Procession and reflection of its 7 pains Departure: Parish Temple.

8:00 pm: Solemn Easter Celebration. Blessing of Fire and Procession.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

11:00 am: Procession with the Image of the Risen One and Blessing of Motorcyclists. (Bring white and yellow pumps).

Departure: Parish Temple. Arriving at the temple Solemn Eucharist.

6:00 and 7:00 pm: Eucharist.

