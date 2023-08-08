Progress in the Constitutional Court and sheep in the Assembly: is there hope?

Diego Montalvo

Quito, Ecuador

The latest attitudes of the Constitutional Court not only represent a total ignorance of the current norm, but also its position is, to say the least, very poor. The members of the CC have proven to be political actors rather than magistrates. You can tell they don’t care at all about the country, its well-being or its development. After the Death Crusade decreed by President Guillermo Lasso, the Assembly of sheep allied to the fugitive leader of Correa ceased to exist in order for the Constitution to address the interests of the country.

People want employment, well-being, development and to improve their quality of life. It was seen that the Social Christian Party and the Citizen Revolution, since 2021, pursued interests opposed to those of the citizen and their pettiness was to achieve their only objective: impunity for their own corruption. However, the sheep assemblymen had an end —questionable of course— but there was a clear agenda. However, what does the Constitutional Court intend (win) with its absurd rulings? From marriage equality, abortion for rape and other waves of rancid left and progressive of the wokethe magistrates did not stop leaning towards a failed trend that ignores common sense.

Now, the fear of Leonidas Iza would seem to have made the constitutional judges think that it would be a good idea to give way to the impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso and then to accept a protection action from CONAIE to stop environmental consultations for impact economic activities. , which increased the country risk due to the legal uncertainty that deepened even more with the supposed “revision” of the Free Trade Agreement with Costa Rica. They have zero sense of love for the Republic.

Ecuador points north and the Constitutional Court goes south. An obstructionist Assembly and a Correísta Court have put us in an unprecedented citizen and political dilemma. Each time, the country wants more economic freedom and well-being while its institutions self-sabotage without thinking about what individuals require.

It would seem that the nine judges are not aware of the insecurity (social and normative), of the drop in the price of oil, of the world economic crisis, of how attractive Ecuador can be for foreign investment (due to the economic policy of the president Lasso) and the activities and revenues that oil and mining income represents for the country. Perhaps each member of the CC is partying thinking that everything is going well and rather it would seem that we are living in the First World, because we indulge in more luxuries than the rich nations of the planet, including not forgiving debts to SENESCYT scholarship students who maintain exorbitant credits with the State.

There is hope? Yes, with constitutional changes that allow the opening of foreign investment, such as the creation of free zones, keeping dollarization safe and debt payment. Take advantage of a slight rise in WTI to exploit more oil and keep the economy afloat. Politicians intend to improve employment, but without changing the obsolete Labor Code or proposing hiring by the hour.

Correísmo continues with its idea of ​​de-dollarizing the economy with the so-called “ecuadorization” proposed by Andrés Arauz in the campaign. This only makes foreign investors even more nervous, especially those who have fiscal problems in their countries and see Ecuador as a country to invest in. The importance lies in the fact that society does not stay on the sidelines and ask for forceful actions. The authorities must maintain consistency in these times. Failure to do so would imply taking us to the abyss and the fault will be entirely yours.