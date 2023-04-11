The Corporation for the Sustainable Development of the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina announced that the sale of black crab will be prohibited for four months.

By: Angelica Andrade

In spawning season, the Black Crab or Black Land Crab, from the Gecarcinus Ruricola family, is more vulnerable to hunting for commercial purposes, an activity in which the gender, size, or maturity state of said crustacean is not discriminated.

The reason why thousands of these crustaceans are caught is because they are considered an essential, relevant and typical ingredient in the gastronomy and cultural practices of the island. Thus, the Corporation for the Sustainable Development of the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, Coralina, announced that until July 31, 2023, its hunting and commercialization will be prohibited.

The decision, which has been carried out for several years, is made in order to contribute to the conservation and survival of the species that, at present, is part of the list of animals in danger of extinction due to illegal hunting, the decrease of the forest, predators and the inconveniences they have to survive during their breeding and migration season.

Due to its high biological value and exquisiteness, it is one of the main land animals trapped to integrate them into the food traditions that characterize typical Raizal food, which is why it ranks third in the ranking of the economy in San Andrés, Providencia. and Santa Catalina, since about 160 families depend on its commercialization as a way of acquiring economic income.

Its importance:

For strategic ecosystems, the Black Crab plays an essential role in the dry forests of the islands where it lives, since, by selectively feeding on fruits, shoots and leaves of some species, they are conclusive to balance the environment.

In the same way, it contributes to the ecosystems by feeding on carrion and/or decomposing organic material, in terms of the burrows where they live, their permanence raises the oxygen level and retains soil water, an important process for the population that suffers from limitations. in the water supply.

For its part, the corporation concluded by stating that during the reproductive migration a considerable number of crabs perish because they are flattened by vehicular traffic, the wooded areas of the archipelago are cut down for the extraction of wood, to establish crops or produce livestock, actions that reduce their habitat.