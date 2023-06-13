Project for the construction of the new permanent in Valledupar advances

Through the signing of an inter-administrative agreement between the Municipal Hall and the Governorate of Cesar the project will be launched for the construction of a new permanent in Valledupar.

The work, It would cost around $8 billion. it would be financed by the two administrations to execute it in the remainder of the year.

“For the value, a bidding process is carried out that takes around 45 days and the time for the execution of the work is four months. If we add this, this great work for the city would be delivered in the month of October or November“, said Felipe Murgas, Secretary of Government of Valledupar.

The new temporary detention center will be developed in a lot of more than 100 thousand square meters, provided by the municipality, which is located near the city’s Metropolitan Police.

“In addition, from that the municipality would be having a contribution of $1,615 million and the Governor’s Office around $4,300 million “Murgas added.

With the work they would also be complying with the guardianship ruling of the Sixth Administrative Oral Court of the city that urged the government authorities to create a transitory center to solve the overcrowding problem faced by the La Permanente station.

“It is a project to build a new one and eradicate the one that is in the fourth. It is the fundamental objective of solving the prison crisis that we have in the department of Cesar, especially in Valledupar, and this could be a solution“, asserted Eduardo Esquivel, departmental government secretary.

STATION

La Permanente station is one of the most inhabited in the country. The panorama not only violates the fundamental human rights of the defendants, but is also the trigger for other problems related to the health and nutrition of those deprived of liberty.