Project “New paths”: the digital file of the staff of the Sicilian Region

The digital personnel file of the Sicilian Region has been the subject of an experiment for the computerized management of data on the working life of regional employees. It consists in the definition of the administrative and IT procedural standard for storing information and documents of regional employees in digital format and allowing them to be consulted.

The project New Pathson behalf of the Department of Public Administration of the Sicilian Regionaccompanied the regional administration in the design of the digital employee personnel file, i.e. an administrative and IT procedural standard for storing information and documents of regional employees in digital format and allowing the information to be consulted by the structures concerned and by the employee himself.

The digital file of employees represents one of the complex issues on which the Italian PA has been debating for some time, in an attempt to standardize the discipline and above all the support software.

The activity of the Nuovi Percorsi project, which took into account the specialty of the Sicilian regional legislation, involved the administration in the analysis of the already existing solutions in order to identify best practice adaptable to the Sicilian regional context, with a passage of comparison also with the solutions offered by the market.

Given the heterogeneity of the solutions and the difficulty of carrying out homogeneous quantitative comparisons, the path proposed to the administration has foreseen an articulation in phases:

Identification of the need and delimitation of the legal field through the analysis of the legal context and regional peculiarities

through the analysis of the legal context and regional peculiarities Analysis of procedural and information flows to identify the functional needs and organizational peculiarities of the Sicilian Region

to identify the functional needs and organizational peculiarities of the Sicilian Region Analysis of available solutions to verify the possibility of meeting the needs using a solution already in use and analyze solutions capable of responding to the requirements identified in the previous phases

to verify the possibility of meeting the needs using a solution already in use and analyze solutions capable of responding to the requirements identified in the previous phases Analysis of market solutions and study of a possible new solutionto explore the possibility of satisfying the needs of the Sicilian Region through the use of proprietary computer programs, through the use of user licenses and/or ex novo creations

A fundamental step of this path was the involvement of the Regional Authority for Technological Innovation of the Sicilian Region (ARIT) which indicated as the main reference for any procedure involving regional information systems, the project “Employee management system of the Sicilian Region – SGP-S-PRJ-006” drawn up by Sicilia Digitale, an in-house company of the Sicilian Region.

The analysis path conducted by the New Paths project has made it possible to support the decision-making process of the Regional Department of Public Administration through:

the comparison between the solution designed by Sicilia Digitale and the available solutions and market solutions;

verification of the correspondence of the solution designed by Sicilia Digitale with the needs dictated by the needs of the Sicilian Region and the technological and regulatory constraints.

To do this it was necessary map the information flows at the basis of the Sicilia Digitale digitization project. The regulatory analysis and the mapping of information flows have merged into a single overall document that will guide the administration in integrating the initial Sicilia Digitale project.

For more information, consult the document Digital employee file – Analysis of procedural and information flows

The activity was carried out under the Line 2.2.1 Development of Skills of the New Pathways project for the development of the administrative capacity of the Sicilian Region financed by the Operational Programme FSE 2014-2020 of the Sicilian Region.