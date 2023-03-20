BEFORE the governors of the entire country, the director of the National Planning Department (DNP), Jorge Iván González, highlighted the importance of strengthening decentralization in the national territory for the National Development Plan.

“Regarding decentralization, I have discussed it with the governors, I believe that one can be optimistic with this plan, since there is no progress in centralization. On the contrary, the National Development Plan creates favorable conditions to promote decentralization,” he said .

González stressed: “We want Planning to exercise the function of ordering and prioritizing without this being understood as an attempt to appropriate functions that belong to the departments and municipalities.”

He added that this is the first Plan of its kind that prioritizes the ordering of the territory around water and resolutely listening to the citizenry. “No National Development Plan had been made in such a broad participatory way as the Government of Change did. And if we review the development plans in the country’s history, you will find that none had prioritized land use planning,” he noted. he.

Another of the points that he addressed was the distribution of resources, noting that the Pluriannual Investment Plan (PPI) proposes a public investment of $1,154 billion, where 85% is quite inflexible. That is why he invited us to think about the great strategic projects that consolidate the transformations that are wanted for the country under this government.

“The country has not been able to carry out large strategic projects in terms of territorial ordering. If this country resolved that no river is polluted again, we would have $20 billion for that transformation,” he said.

In this sense, the director of the DNP stated that the role of National Planning is to order and prioritize. “Let’s try not to departmentalize investment budgets. For example, the dredging of the port of Buenaventura has an impact on the entire country. I cannot say that the Canoas WWTP project is only a project for Bogotá, if it favors the Magdalena River and the whole country,” he explained.

Finally, another issue addressed by the director of the DNP was the methodological process to review the teachings and learning that the current regional and local leaders have had in their term of government to transmit them to the new leaders that will be elected this year.

“With the World Bank and Planning, we are saying that a systematic process of what you experienced, your anxieties, difficulties and lessons learned, be organized so that the new rulers can take advantage of it,” he pointed out.