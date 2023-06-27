Project planning in Jira made easy – with draw.io or: Pimp your project!

In this article we will show you how to use our Diagramm-Tool draw.io can best be used if you only use Atlassian Jira.

If you work with both Jira and Confluence and record large parts of your project strategy and setup in Confluence, we recommend that you do this draw.io for Confluence to use. This version offers you additional features that are not included in the Jira-optimized version, e.g. B. the revision history, the joint editing of Confluence pages and our whiteboard editor.

If you use draw.io for Confluence and also use Jira, you can embed diagrams created in Confluence in Jira. All you have to do is set up an app link between the two programs.

Visualizations and the progress of mankind

Humans have always used images to simplify, store and understand information. Visualization plays a decisive role, especially in the context of agile methods: This makes even complex relationships understandable and teams can work together better and more efficiently.

Whether it’s about planning projects or sketching team structures – draw.io can be used in many ways. You can create flowcharts and mind maps to visualize shared ideas and keep the whole team updated on projects.

Today and in other blog articles we will look at what happens when you launch your projects directly in Jira with draw.io. To make it clearer, let’s take an example team working on a live video game streaming platform. Let’s call it “Sketch” for the sake of simplicity. Follow our fictional friends, the “Sketch Team”, as they are still in the very early stages of their latest project: to create an AI-powered dramatizing feature for the platform.

Back to the drawing board!

From experience, the team members know only too well that the key to a successful project lies in the planning phase. So before you create your individual tasks in Jira, you should first define the specific scope and the corresponding requirements of your project.

Brainstorming is ideal for such a task, where everyone involved can contribute their ideas. Traditionally, this type of ideation has involved walls, post-its and other sticky notes, metaplan paper, etc.

However, our project team is a decentralized team that usually works in hybrid scenarios – that’s why the brainstorming takes place digitally. The advantage: the team can record their ideas, they can also be called up later – and are also immediately available in Jira, where they can be edited or updated at any time.

In detail – step by step with draw.io

Every Jira project starts with a story, epic or task (possibly with further sub-tasks). draw.io can visualize all of this directly in Jira: just create a draw.io diagram and add it to your epic or task with a few clicks. To do this, proceed as follows:

–

1. Click on the three horizontal dots [ … ] in the top-right corner of your Jira issue.

2. Select “Add draw.io diagram”

3. Then click on “Blank Diagram” to start with a completely blank board to plot all your ideas on. The Sticky Notes and Paintbrush tools are particularly useful for collecting and organizing ideas.

4. If you want to end the session, you can save your diagram – this will automatically attach it to the Jira story, epic or task where you originally created it.

Now you can see a draw.io tile below the issue name. Clicking on it will show you an image preview of the chart you just created. You can then either click on the image to open View mode, or hover over the image and click the pencil icon to edit the chart.

Of course, you can also easily share your work with others from here: Simply send colleagues the link to the Jira issue. Need more visualization? Create more draw.io diagrams by proceeding as described above.

All in one go!

And that’s all – it’s that easy to pimp your project planning in Jira! For our Sketch team this means: Thanks to the combination of all the different tools in a single platform within Jira, project development could quickly take shape and gain momentum. Next, the team must decide which ideas they want to pursue and which are beyond the scope of the project. The next step will be turning these ideas into concrete, actionable tasks.

You can read more about this in our next blog article, in which AI-generated templates will play a role!

draw.io – for better collaboration

Not using draw.io yet? Then convince yourself of the advantages and secure them for yourself 30-day free trial. Or you book one (also free) non-binding demo with our experts to find out how draw.io can make life easier and more productive for you and everyone in (and outside) your company!

Do you already know about draw.io? That’s our pleasure! In this case we will lay you our YouTube channel dear: There you will find a complete playlist with everything you need to know about flowcharts in draw.io, for example.

For tips and tricks from practice – from users for users – you are welcome to contact us Social Media consequences. We would be happy if you would like to share your experiences there!

Happy Diagramming!

In this short explanatory video, our colleague Emily shows you the steps described above in more detail:

Further information

An onboarding flowchart with draw.io – the “marauder’s map” for new hires

An unexpected (customer) journey or: This is how you easily visualize your customer journey with draw.io

An unexpected journey with draw.io or: How to build a hero character using a decision tree

Successfully carry out projects with Stakeholder Maps and draw.io

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

