165 investment projects with royalties could be left unfinanced, for $654 billion, and the resources released.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation warned the executing entities of projects financed with royalties (mayors and governors), the collegiate bodies, OCAD, the Department of National Planning and the Ministry of Finance, that there are 165 projects financed with royaltiesapproved between January and July 2022, not yet contracted and whose allocated resources ($654 billion) could be released.

In a communication signed by the delegate attorney for Royalties Monitoring, John Harvey Pinzón, the Public Ministry assures that once the records of the National Royalties System (SGR) have been reviewed, None of these projects registers the opening date of the contractor selection process or request for extension of the term to contract.

The Attorney General’s Office is concerned that, once the six-month term granted by law to have fulfilled any of these requirements has expired, the assigned budget will be automatically released to be assigned to other purposeswhich could lead to legal consequences.

“Failure to comply with the obligations described is subject to administrative, fiscal, disciplinary and criminal control, for which the National Planning Department will periodically report to control agencies”assures the delegate Pinzón in his letter.

Faced with this scenario, the Attorney General’s Office requested the executing entities that, before the expiration of six months from the publication of the approval agreement, issue the administrative act that orders the opening of the selection process, the unilateral administrative act that decrees the expense charged to the assigned resources or, failing that, request the extension of the term in question.

Also that, if you cannot comply with any of these conditions, comply with the process of automatic release of resources stipulated by law.

Finally, he warned that entities must provide accurate, timely and appropriate information on the management of the investment project in the SGR Monitoring, Evaluation and Control System, and to the DNP, which must periodically report to the Attorney General’s Office on these breaches.