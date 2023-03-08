2022 was a year full of initiatives for the Clust-ER Health, the health and wellness industries, which released last year’s all-activity report online. One of the most interesting data is i 260 million required through programs Horizon Europe, Pnrr, Euratom, Eic for the elaboration of development and innovation projects of the companies that make up the Clust-ER.

The projects are related to the innovation of materials for health or the research of new biomaterialsnew fabrication and nanofabrication techniques, the creation of a health materials database and a technology transfer hub and higher education for the development of skills on biomaterials. Another theme is the development of pharmaceutical formulations based on natural extracts, then regenerative medicine, big data and artificial intelligence for health and well-being and more.

An intense programming activity for the association which in 2022 saw the entry of 13 members: new businesses, start-ups, hospitals and laboratories, bringing the total number of associates to 112. Involved in the activities with 40 meetings of the working groups, public discussions during Exhibitorwhich made it possible to identify 37 lines of intervention. To monitor the status of the projects and identify the actions to be taken in the coming years, an index has been identified called project readiness level on the basis of which the implementation strategy of the projects for the seven-year European programming period 2021-2027 will be set.

Internationalization

In 2022, internationalization activities focused on participation at five fairs, two international missions, five European conferences and three collaboration agreements were signed. The synergy with the other European clusters active on the same topics has also been strengthened. With a view to making the internationalization activity more effective, the Clust-ER has prepared a survey to identify the needs of the associates and from this data collection the countries on which the interest is concentrated emerged. An analysis that constitutes the starting point for the construction of the internationalization strategy for the years to come and a tool for comparison with other European clusters.

The internationalization activity has allowed the signing of the three agreements: Bio4Dreamswith the aim of promoting access to capital both nationally and in the USA; Enrich USA for the promotion of research activities and projects in the USA; iVita Lithuanian cluster with which it is intended to activate a capacity building program on the theme of entrepreneurship.

> The summary report