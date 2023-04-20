Projects supplying the province of Figuig with solar energy

Mohamed Ait Hussein

The general outcome of electricity-related projects at the level of the Figuig region, which falls within the framework of the National Initiative for Human Development in the period between 2017 and 2023, is 70 projects, targeting the 11 territorial communes of the region.

Official data provided by the employment interests of the Figuig region revealed to the electronic newspaper Hespress that the 70 projects related to electricity, especially the provision of solar energy kits, consisting of solar panels, lamps, electrical outlets, and a refrigerator, for the benefit of the rural population, benefited 79 roundabouts in the region.

The number of beneficiaries of this program, which was funded by the National Initiative for Human Development, with a financial cover of about 146 million dirhams, reached 21,640, distributed among 4,328 “kanuns”, according to the same official data.

Through these projects, the National Initiative for Human Development (the Employment of the Figuig Province) worked to provide solar energy kits for the residents of the region’s douars, especially those living in remote rural areas. This is in order to provide them with lighting, like the rest of the population who benefit from electricity.

These projects, funded by the National Initiative for Human Development (Royal Workshops), aim to provide thousands of families with solar energy for use in lighting, especially since the land area of ​​​​the Figuig region is very large, and most of its residents are nomads who move every time to search for food and drink for livestock.