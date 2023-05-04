Projects with indigenous communities of Cauca are reactivated for $4.900 million – news

These deliveries occur within the framework of the commitments acquired by the National Government with the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC).

The Rural Development Agency (ADR) reactivated three projects in Cauca, with the aim of fulfilling the commitments made by the National Government with the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC), there are 563 families from Caldono and Páez, who received the first deliveries of a project that in its entirety amounts to $4.900 million.

“We want to highlight that the families that make up these projects have a high agricultural vocation under their own ancestral practices, for this reason, these bets seek to improve their quality of life and their income. That is the food security we want; generating social dynamism and regional production increase”, said Diego Bautista, president of the Rural Development Agency.

The livestock project, for example, contemplates the delivery of 326 pregnant heifers, agricultural inputs, improvement of 81.6 hectares of natural pastures, commercial alliances for milk production for more than 120,000 liters per month and live beef for more of 5,000 kilograms per month; In coffee, integrated classifier modules were delivered for the processing of the grain, seeking to obtain a production of 100 arrobas of dry parchment coffee in one year, thus reducing water consumption, recovery of good beans, weight gain, reduction in the hand of work and not affecting the quality of a cup of coffee. Regarding the blackberry and avocado crops, plant material, supplies and tools were delivered in order to boost blackberry production, aiming to generate six tons per hectare and seven tons per year for the Hass avocado.