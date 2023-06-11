Home » Prom: This year, for the first time, the apprentices are also dancing in Wels
Dancing, tombola, the choice of prom king and queen, midnight interlude: A prom has always been part of vocational schools and grammar schools. This year, for the first time in Upper Austria, such an event will also be held for apprentices. On November 9th, the graduation ball will take place in the Wels town hall: the organizer is the Linz event agency “Ballbox”. Ballbox has been helping prom committees with planning since 2019 and also organizes prom fairs.

