Former Cuban Sports Journalist Julita Osendi Settles in the United States

Julita Osendi, a renowned sports journalist from Cuba, has recently relocated to the United States, according to her interview. Osendi, who was previously associated with National News and covered significant sporting events in Cuba, created quite a buzz on social media this week after sharing pictures from Florida and Las Vegas.

On August 10, Osendi, known for her support of Industrialism, expressed her delight in being able to “share with such beautiful people” in her new country. The controversial reporter, who had close ties to the powerful individuals on the island, described Las Vegas as the “city of sin” but clarified that “the sin is not knowing it.” Osendi added, “My nephews, my friends… We are together again.”

In an interview with the CiberCuba website, Osendi confirmed speculations that she has permanently settled in the United States, despite having made numerous trips back and forth previously. She revealed that her decision to relocate was based on her son Henry’s persistent requests. Osendi emphasized, “My son Henry has been insisting for many years that I leave, and I always postponed it. But now, the oxygen has really been escaping from Cuba, and you can’t breathe.”

Osendi expressed her disillusionment with the “repetitive discourse of the Cuban authorities,” who often blame the country’s problems on the same factors. She highlighted the scarcity of medicines, food shortages, and skyrocketing prices, concluding that “it really can’t be done that way.” Osendi, who once held high hopes for the revolution, admitted that her dreams had evaporated, likening it to water boiling away.

The journalist has settled with her family in the Cape Coral area of Florida, where she plans to start a new chapter in her life. Osendi’s decision to leave Cuba underscores the growing dissatisfaction among many citizens who are grappling with the deteriorating conditions in the country. Her departure serves as a poignant example of the struggles faced by countless others who have left or perished, hoping for a brighter future that never came to fruition.

As Julita Osendi embarks on this new chapter, she joins the ranks of those who have sought solace and opportunity in a land far from their homeland. Her professional achievements and expertise as a sports journalist will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the industry, both in Cuba and now potentially in the United States.

