“Mothers are always mothers, you can’t improve on this title,” says Ursula von der Leyen.Photo: iStock

Heavy swatter for the ARD Tagesschau: The broadcaster’s gender confusion drew the ire of prominent mothers. The news rowed back.

Actress and singer Uschi Glas is proud to be a mother. “I will never forget the moment when my three children called me mommy for the first time,” the 79-year-old told “Bild am Sonntag”. She added, “Only a mother can feel that happiness.”

Most mothers would nod in agreement on this point. But the “gender language police” doesn’t stop here either. The recent attempt to censor the word “mother” has caused red heads in the public debate.

For the ARD, mothers are “giving birth”.

Specifically, it was about an article published on March 31 by the ARD Tagesschau about the so-called Family Start Time Act by Family Minister Lisa Paus. Because the editors felt the term “mother” was discriminatory, they wanted to avoid it. Instead, the talk was of “giving birth” and “giving birth”.

The wording said: “The partner of the person giving birth should in future be released two weeks after the birth.”

One midwife quipped on social media platform Twitter: “I think it’s great that as a midwife, as a ‘delivering person’, I’ll now get 10 days off after every birth.”

Proponents of gender language argue that trans men — women who identify as men — can also become pregnant. In fact, this has been allowed in Germany since 2011 with the amendment to the Transsexual Act. Previously, transgender people had to be sterilized if they wanted to change their gender.

And this is how the Tagesschau justified its choice of words to “Bild”: “The term ‘releasing person’ is not a term from the draft law. The term was chosen so as not to discriminate against anyone.”

“The Biggest Bullshit I’ve Ever Heard”

For many prominent mothers, the fee-financed broadcaster’s gender contortions clearly went too far. The mother of three, Uschi Glas, reacted “horrified”. “This whole mess with the defacement of our language is bad enough, but now it’s the crowning glory,” she said to “Bild”.

Pop singer Michelle was speechless. “I’m rarely at a loss for words, but this really is the biggest bullshit I’ve ever heard,” she commented. “Why do we all have to let every piece of nonsense be forced on us now?”

For singer Marianne Hartl, pregnancy and childbirth are “the most beautiful, most complete experience for a woman”. In addition, “mother” is the “original word of all people”. Not to mention it anymore? “Help – we have completely different concerns in our country,” she replied to a “picture” request.

Even Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, spoke up: “When young couples take responsibility for a newborn, both are irreplaceable. But mothers are always mothers, you can’t improve on this title.”

The Bavarian Prime Minister, Markus Söder, had previously sharply criticized ARD’s “Woke madness”. “There is no need for compulsory fees for such nonsense,” wrote the CSU politician on Twitter.

Tagesschau makes roll backwards

Surveys show again and again that the majority of Germans reject the gender style. In addition, for most people, an ideal family still consists of a father, mother and child or children.

After the great outcry in the media, the Tagesschau rowed back. “Birthing person” is now called mother again. The reasoning:

“In the text, the phrases ‘giving birth’ and ‘giving birth’ have been replaced by ‘mother’ because they led to misunderstandings.” The editors have also replaced the initial phrase “employer” with “employer”.