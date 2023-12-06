Promote exchanges and mutual learning and promote sustainable development – Voices from the 5th World Media Summit (Yunnan Branch) and the 2nd Elephant International Communication Forum – China Journalists Association Network

The 5th World Media Summit (Yunnan Branch) and the 2nd Elephant International Communication Forum opened in Kunming with the aim to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations and to promote sustainable development. Representatives from various media outlets around the world discussed the challenges brought forth by new technologies and how the media can help human society move towards modernization.

Lu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, stressed the importance of the media in respecting the diversity of world civilizations, providing a platform for equal dialogue and communication among different civilizations, and promoting the creative transformation of traditional cultures in the modernization process.

The meeting also highlighted the role of the media in promoting sustainable development and expanding modernization paths. Yunnan’s efforts to promote harmonious coexistence between man and nature were shared, showcasing the fruitful results of Yunnan’s ecological civilization construction and interpreting China’s concept of promoting modernization.

In a video speech, Chang Qide, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Development System in China, emphasized the importance of showcasing vivid stories of sustainable development to encourage individuals and communities to contribute to the sustainable development goals.

The summit also addressed the impact of the information revolution on the media industry, discussing the rational utilization of new technologies and how to deal with the risks and challenges it brings. Kirill Valchev, president of the Bulgarian News Agency, emphasized the need for media organizations to innovate news collection and dissemination models, while Siwansay Sipankam, deputy director of the Lao Pathet Lao News Agency, highlighted the importance of continuously improving learning and application capabilities as technology evolves.

The media, as the cornerstone of the public’s access to information, was called upon to shoulder social responsibilities brought about by technological progress. It was noted that fact-based reporting is important to build a more just and sustainable world by disseminating accurate, timely information.

