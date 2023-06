The president of the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker, held a meeting last Thursday with representatives of the Central American Corporation for Air Navigation Services (COCESNA), the Civil Aviation Authority (AAC), the Central American Institute of Aeronautical Training (ICCAE) and the transport solutions provider INDRA. The goal of the […]

