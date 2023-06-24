Promote Sino-US relations to stabilize and improve

As one of the most important bilateral relations in the world, the direction of Sino-US relations has attracted the attention of the world. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China is an important high-level interaction between China and the United States recently. It demonstrates the common will of the two countries to return to the consensus reached at the Bali meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents, and sends a positive signal that the relationship between the two countries has stabilized and stabilized.

In November last year, President Xi Jinping and President Biden successfully met in Bali and reached a series of important consensus, charting the course for China-US relations. However, since the beginning of this year, Sino-US relations have been impacted by the unmanned airship incident first, and then by the impact of Tsai Ing-wen’s “transit” to the United States. In addition, the US has continuously adopted wrong words and deeds that harm China‘s interests, which has caused Sino-US relations to seriously deviate from the two heads of state. The determined track seriously interferes with the agenda of dialogue and cooperation between the two sides, and seriously damages the hard-won momentum of improvement in bilateral relations.

China and the United States are two big countries, neither of which can change the other or replace the other. Cooperation will benefit both, and confrontation will hurt both, and the whole world will suffer. Recently, the U.S. expressed its willingness to look forward and achieve a turnaround in bilateral relations. The stabilization and improvement of Sino-U.S. relations is in line with the general expectations of the international community.

To promote the stability and improvement of Sino-US relations is to be responsible to the people of the two countries. It is self-evident that the social ties between China and the United States are so close and their interests are deeply intertwined. A large number of objective facts and data show that the will of the Chinese and American people is cooperation, and the driving force of Sino-US cooperation is win-win. Fighting trade wars, industrial wars, and technology wars, and “decoupling” in the name of “de-risking” will not make the United States safer, nor will it serve the interests of the United States. Sino-US relations should not be a zero-sum game in which you lose and I win, and you rise and fall. The respective successes of China and the United States are opportunities rather than challenges for each other. The vast earth fully accommodates the respective development and common prosperity of China and the United States.

To promote the stabilization and improvement of Sino-US relations is to be responsible to the whole world. The root cause of the trough in Sino-US relations is that the US holds wrong perceptions of China, which leads to wrong policies towards China. If the world is to become better, major countries must set an example. One is the largest developing country in the world today, and the other is the largest developed country in the world today. China and the United States share important responsibilities in promoting world peace and prosperity. Whether the two countries can get along correctly has a bearing on the well-being of people all over the world. In the century-long changes in the world, the common responsibilities and common interests shared by China and the United States have not decreased, but have increased. To properly handle Sino-US relations is to contribute to global peace and development, and to inject stability, certainty, and constructiveness into a world full of turmoil.

To promote the stabilization and improvement of Sino-US relations is to be responsible to history. More than 50 years ago, the leaders of the two countries insisted on seeking common ground while reserving differences, found common interests among countries with different systems, ended the 22-year-long hostile isolation, and promoted the realization of a win-win situation for China, the United States and the world. Under the new situation, China‘s policy toward the United States has always maintained continuity and stability. It basically follows the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping. the goal that is pursued. It is hoped that the United States will work with China to stand on the right side of history.

China‘s development is not to challenge or replace the United States, nor is it based on the premise of the decline of the United States. It is hoped that the U.S. will change its erroneous perception of China, correct its erroneous China policy, truly implement the “four nos and one unintentional” commitments, and work with China to stabilize and improve Sino-U.S. relations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

