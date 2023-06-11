Promote the Construction of Archives Culture- Shantou- Dahua.com

News from our newspaper (Reporter Zheng Yipan) In order to improve teachers and students’ understanding of archives, promote the construction of archives culture, and create a strong atmosphere for the whole society to support archives work, recently, Chaoyang District Archives Bureau and Chaoyang District Archives jointly visited Pinghe East Primary School Carry out the “6.9 International Archives Day” publicity campaign.

During the event, the staff publicized and popularized archives knowledge and laws and regulations through various forms such as distributing archives promotional materials, posting promotional wall charts, distributing archives cultural and creative products, and accepting archives work consultations, so that teachers and students can further understand the value of archives and understand the value of archives. importance. At the event site, the staff explained the origin and significance of “Overseas Chinese Approval” to the teachers and students of the school, and distributed the “Proposal for Collection of Overseas Chinese Approval Archives and Data” to teachers and students, and collected overseas Chinese approval archives and materials from the public. In the special presentation, the staff of the Chaoyang District Archives centered on the two themes of “Archives are by our side” and “Stone inscriptions witness the history of Chaoyang’s revolutionary struggle”, explaining the basic knowledge of archives and the revolutionary spirit shown in the Dananshan stone inscriptions. Enhance students’ awareness of archives and improve students’ love for the country, the party and the hometown.

It is reported that during the publicity month, the Chaoyang District Archives Bureau and the Chaoyang District Archives will also distribute publicity materials to all subdistricts (towns), extensively carry out the collection of “Overseas Chinese Approval” archives materials and archives work publicity activities, and create a society that cares about, pays attention to archives and The atmosphere of archival work.