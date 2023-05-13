General Secretary Xi Jinping recently inspected Hebei, presided over a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and delivered an important speech, which aroused enthusiastic responses among cadres and masses in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. Everyone said that it is necessary to earnestly study and understand, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, strengthen confidence, maintain concentration, enhance the ability to seize opportunities, respond to challenges, resolve crises, and nurture opportunities, coordinate development and security, and work harder and more effectively. We will promote various tasks in order to promote the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei to a new level, and strive to make Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei a pioneer area and demonstration area for Chinese-style modernization.

Firmly hold on to the “bull nose” that relieves Beijing’s non-capital functions

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to firmly grasp the “nibble” of relieving Beijing’s non-capital functions, insist on being active and prudent, making progress in a steady way, combining the control of incremental growth with the reduction of inventory, and the reorganization of internal functions and the transfer of external dispersal and transfer. Promoting the relief work in an orderly and effective manner.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping affirmed that the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has achieved new and remarkable results since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and put forward clear requirements for future work. This makes us feel very excited and feel a heavy responsibility.” Yang Xiuling, director of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, said In order to further implement the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy, it is necessary to effectively promote the relief work in an orderly and effective manner with a more vigorous and promising spirit.

Liu Bozheng, deputy director of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordination Office, said: “To thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we will unswervingly promote the deconstruction of Beijing’s non-capital functions, and actively support the transfer of central enterprise headquarters in Beijing and other deconstruction projects to Xiongan New Area. Carry out in-depth special actions to promote improvement, continue to relieve general manufacturing enterprises, and consolidate the achievements of regional professional markets and logistics centers; strictly implement and dynamically improve the catalog of prohibitions and restrictions on new industries, and further strictly control Beijing’s non-capital functions from the source Increment.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to continue to improve the incentive and restraint policy system for easing, give full play to the role of the market mechanism, and enhance the endogenous power of external easing through market-oriented and legal means.” The relevant person in charge of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordination Office of Hebei Province said, We will continue to work hard to break down the system and mechanism obstacles that restrict and ease the undertaking, further improve the business environment, give full play to the role of the market mechanism, do a good job in global connection and comprehensive undertaking, and do a good job in the construction of key cooperation platforms such as Daxing Airport Airport Economic Zone and Bohai New Area. Undertake the relief steps.

“The rule of law is the best business environment. We must give full play to the role of administrative legislation, administrative law enforcement coordination and supervision, and public legal services, carry out in-depth special actions to optimize the business environment, and promote and help undertake Beijing’s non-capital functions by means of the rule of law. ” said Feng Shaohui, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Department of Justice of Hebei Province.

Promote greater breakthroughs in the construction of Beijing’s “new two wings”

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that greater breakthroughs should be made in the construction of Beijing’s “new two wings”.

“Beijing has always supported the construction of Xiong’an New District, guided by the implementation of the new round of strategic cooperation agreements between Beijing and Hebei provinces and cities, and accelerated the implementation of key issues such as the ‘three schools and one hospital’ turnkey project, Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park in Xiong’an New District, to help Xiong’an Anxin District will create a model of high-quality development in the new era. In terms of further promoting the high-quality development of urban sub-centers, Beijing will maintain an annual investment intensity of more than 100 billion yuan, speed up the construction of major engineering projects, and strive to create “urban sub-center quality.” Capital Economics and Trade Ye Tanglin, executive dean of the University’s Megacity Economic and Social Development Research Institute, said that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on “‘two wings’ must work together”, and that the construction of Beijing’s urban sub-center should be handled well with the Xiong’an New District and the same center. The relationship between the urban area and surrounding areas.

At present, Beijing and Hebei are promoting the construction of integrated high-quality development demonstration zones in Tongzhou District of Beijing and the three northern counties of Langfang, Hebei. Li Wei, secretary-general of the Beijing Coordinated Development Service Promotion Association, said that Beijing is actively promoting the extension of transportation, industry, and public services to the three northern counties, accelerating the construction of rail transit Pinggu Line, factory access and other projects, and successfully promoting projects in Tongzhou District and the three northern counties The meeting, “To thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must continue to increase efforts to drive the high-quality development of the surrounding border areas, and help the three counties in the north to improve the level of public services and the soft power of urban management.”

“To thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must pay close attention to the implementation and effectively promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.” Liu Hui, secretary of the Wuqing District Party Committee of Tianjin, said that Wuqing District borders Beijing and Hebei and has unique geographical advantages. In recent years, we have joined hands Tongzhou in Beijing and Langfang in Hebei have established a collaborative working mechanism to promote social management and public service collaboration to extend to factor markets and regional markets, and 247 government service items have achieved “regional integration”.

Xianghe County, Langfang City, Hebei Province is adjacent to Tongzhou District, Beijing. In recent years, it has seized the opportunity of building Beijing’s “new two wings” and actively integrated into the construction of Beijing’s urban sub-center. “We will continue to enlarge the location advantage of being located in the sub-center of Beijing, deepen the strategic cooperation with Tongzhou District, accelerate the promotion of industrial collaborative division of labor and joint development, and actively undertake the release of Beijing’s non-capital functions. At the same time, actively cultivate regional service functions, improve the The support and guarantee for the development of the city’s sub-center effectively drives high-quality local development,” said Liang Baojie, secretary of the Xianghe County Party Committee.

Strengthen collaborative innovation and industrial collaboration, and play a leading role in the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as one of the three important sources of power leading the country’s high-quality development, has a large number of first-class institutions and high-end research talents, with a solid foundation for innovation and strong strength. It is necessary to strengthen collaborative innovation and industrial collaboration, Play an exemplary and leading role in realizing high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

“To thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must give full play to Beijing’s advantages in education, science and technology, and talents, accelerate the building of national strategic scientific and technological strength, concentrate our efforts on original and leading scientific and technological research, and deepen the reform of Zhongguancun’s first trial and comprehensive innovation. Attract and gather leading talents in science and technology, optimize the ecological environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, and strive to build an important source of independent innovation and a main source of original innovation in my country.” Zhang Jihong, secretary of the party group and director of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and Zhongguancun Management Committee, said.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech inspired us to unswervingly take the road of independent innovation.” Bu Aimin, president of CETC Industrial Basic Research Institute, said that the next step is to increase investment in scientific and technological innovation, and take multiple measures to gather and cultivate scientific and technological innovation. Innovate the talent team, constantly break through key core technologies, do a good job in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and contribute to the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

Li Chunlei, director and executive president of CSPC Holdings Group Co., Ltd. headquartered in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, said that to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, CSPC will continue to adhere to the two-wheel drive strategy of “innovation + internationalization” and increase Invest in scientific research, accelerate the implementation of innovation, and focus on national strategic needs to gather strength for original and leading scientific and technological research.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping asked to ‘focus on building a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster’.” Zhang Gui, secretary-general of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Coordinated Development Research Institute of Nankai University, said that Tianjin should strengthen planning docking, policy docking, and project docking with Hebei, and coordinate industry planning Develop the layout, comprehensively improve the regional collaborative industrial chain, jointly build the key industrial chain ecosystem, and build a world-class advanced manufacturing industrial cluster in an integrated manner.

Improve people’s well-being and promote common prosperity

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei should ultimately be reflected in improving the well-being of the people and promoting common prosperity.

“To implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must conduct in-depth investigations and research, and deepen Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei health cooperation.” Zhong Dongbo, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that we must further support the completion and delivery of the “turnkey” hospital project in Xiongan New District , signed a medical support cooperation agreement, organized the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development of medical and health cooperation effectiveness evaluation, supported the extension of medical public service resources to the three northern counties, and explored the establishment of a Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integrated pre-hospital medical emergency system.

“In recent years, Tianjin has given full play to the advantages of the National Modern Vocational Education Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone to build 5 branch schools of vocational colleges in the three major sectors of Xiong’an New District, Chengde, and Wei County Qinglong in Hebei Province, and jointly build Chengde Applied Technology Vocational College at a high level. It will form a professional group that meets the needs of the industrial development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.” Li Li, Director of the Vocational Education Division of the Tianjin Municipal Education Commission, said that he will thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, focusing on the current shortage and urgent need of majors in Hebei Province, especially the Xiongan New Area and the direction of future industrial development, and jointly cultivate more high-quality technical and skilled talents.

At the end of March this year, Tianjin piloted the “one window service” of public security services, and 140 services were opened up to serve the “last mile” of the masses. “To implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must go to the grassroots police stations to investigate the implementation of reforms and help solve difficult and blocked points.” Li Jian, deputy head of Dongli District and director of the Dongli Public Security Bureau, said that at present, the public security service “one The implementation of the “window-through-office” reform has effectively improved the efficiency of enterprises and the public in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in handling affairs in different places.

Actively undertaking Beijing’s non-capital function dispersal, Hebei has accelerated the deployment of medical care, elderly care and other health industries in Langfang, Qinhuangdao and other places. According to Gao Lijun, deputy director of the Hebei Provincial Health and Health Commission, the in-depth medical cooperation with Beijing and Tianjin will be accelerated in the future, and the construction of medical alliances will be carried out through overall trusteeship, cooperative establishment of hospitals, joint construction of specialties, and cooperation between departments to attract high-quality medical care from Beijing and Tianjin. Resources sink.

“To implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must focus on issues related to the immediate interests of the masses, strengthen cooperation with Beijing and Tianjin in medical care, education, and elderly care, and build a new platform for undertaking, so that the masses can enjoy more benefits of coordinated development. Bonus,” said Dang Xiaolong, Party Secretary of Baoding City, Hebei Province.

Saihanba is located in an important position in the sand prevention belt in the north, and is a key area for sand prevention and water conservation in Beijing and Tianjin. “Keeping in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, we will vigorously carry forward the spirit of Saihanba, and earnestly nurture, manage and guarantee the green achievements of more than half a century of continuous struggle.” An Changming, Secretary of the Party Committee of Saihanba Machinery Forest Farm, said, currently It is the afforestation season in Saihanba. This year, the forest farm plans to cultivate 23,000 mu of multi-layer mixed forests of different ages to form a stronger ecological security barrier.

Continue to accelerate the construction of transportation and other infrastructure, and further promote the coordination within the region

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to continue to accelerate the construction of infrastructure such as transportation and further promote internal coordination within the region.

“The coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region continues to deepen, which puts forward new and higher requirements for the construction of transportation infrastructure.” Song Rentang, director of the Hebei Provincial Department of Transportation, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech provides us with fundamental guidelines for the next step. It is necessary to optimize the working mechanism, increase the construction of the road network, strengthen the coordination of transportation, and take the infrastructure “networking, supplementary network, and strong chain” as the main force for accelerating the construction of a strong transportation province.

Dong Mingdi, secretary of the Huanghua Municipal Party Committee of Hebei Province, said that keeping in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, Huanghua City will continue to promote port transformation and upgrading, resource integration, and optimize port function layout as the main direction of attack, and accelerate the development of Huanghua Port into a multi-functional, comprehensive and modernized port. Dagang actively meets major national strategic needs such as the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, the high-standard and high-quality construction of Xiong’an New Area, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” Initiative, and plays a greater role in promoting the coordinated development of regional economies and building a modern industrial system.

The Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Science and Technology City, located in Baodi District, Tianjin, has recently fully launched the second phase of infrastructure construction. “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech pointed out the direction for singing the Beijing-Tianjin ‘Tale of Two Cities’.” said Wang Hao, Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee of the Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Science and Technology City. High-tech enterprises account for nearly 80%. “We will deeply integrate the technological innovation advantages of Beijing’s Zhongguancun and Tianjin’s advanced manufacturing R&D advantages to create a high-level industrial chain system of Beijing-Tianjin cooperation.”

Zhang Zhisong, the second-level inspector of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Zhongguancun Management Committee, introduced that the construction of Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park in Xiongan New Area will be accelerated, and scientific and technological innovation cooperation platforms such as Tianjin Binhai-Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park, Baodi Beijing-Tianjin Zhongguancun Science and Technology City, and Baoding Zhongguancun Innovation Center will be supported. , Accelerate the gathering of innovation resources and industrial resources, jointly promote the integrated development of the innovation chain of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei industrial chain, guide the layout of Beijing enterprises in Tianjin and Hebei, and increase the transformation efficiency and proportion of scientific and technological achievements in the region.

Taking advantage of the geographical advantages around Beijing and Tianjin, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province has undertaken a total of 235 Beijing-Tianjin industrial diversion and transfer projects of more than 50 million yuan in recent years. “Conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, based on regional resource endowments, continue to amplify the effect of the Winter Olympics, seize opportunities such as the construction of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou sports and cultural tourism belt, the construction of a national hub node city with a national integrated computing power network, and create a China Unicom Beijing. The economic corridor continuously improves the level of Beijing-Zhangjiakou industrial docking and innovation cooperation.” said Bai Jing, deputy secretary-general of Zhangjiakou Municipal Government and director of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission.

“To implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must deepen cooperation at the levels of industrial coordination, service guarantee for major events, and transportation integration to help the high-quality development of Beijing Daxing International Airport’s airport economic zone and jointly build a platform for the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. A high-level open platform.” said Wang Youguo, Party Secretary of Daxing District, Beijing.

Do a good job in theme education and further enhance the political and organizational functions of party organizations at all levels

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that in-depth thematic education is the top priority of this year’s party building work. The party committees of the three provinces and cities in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei must conscientiously implement the deployment and requirements of the Party Central Committee, earnestly focus on thematic education, further enhance the political and organizational functions of party organizations at all levels, and provide a strong guarantee for promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.

On the morning of May 13, the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he visited Hebei and presided over a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. According to the requirements of the meeting, we should deeply understand and grasp the important requirements of carrying out thematic education, and further strengthen the organizational leadership of coordinated development. Adhere to the theme education with the first good standard, ensure that learning is the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote cadres, and further enhance the political and organizational functions of party organizations at all levels, in order to promote The coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei provides a strong guarantee. Give full play to the role of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government in promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and increase overall coordination. Continuously improve the coordination mechanism with Tianjin and Hebei by field and level, and study and promote major cross-regional projects and policy issues.

The Tianjin Municipal Party Committee earnestly studied and understood, thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, will further carry out thematic education, and firmly shoulder political and main responsibilities. “Build the soul with learning, increase wisdom with learning, use learning to uphold style, and use learning to promote performance, further enhance the political and organizational functions of party organizations at all levels, combine the development of theme education with the implementation of major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and promote Beijing-Tianjin It is hoped that the coordinated development will go deep and be closely combined, and transform the theme education achievements into the actual results of high-quality development.” Ni Bin, secretary of the Beichen District Party Committee of Tianjin, said that it is necessary to go deep into Beijing’s non-capital function relief project to ask the needs of the field and solve development problems. , to solve problems for enterprises.

The Hebei Provincial Party Committee conscientiously implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and will further promote the theme education in batches, drive party members and cadres in the province to unify their thinking, will, and actions, and provide a strong guarantee for promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. Zhang Cai, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, said: “It is necessary to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, carry out theme education in a solid manner, and further build a Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei cultural and tourism development synergy. Efforts will be made to create the preferred weekend leisure destination for Beijing-Tianjin tourists, and to contribute cultural tourism to the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei.”

(Reporters Wan Xiubin, Qiao Yang, He Yong, Wu Shaomin, Zhang Zhifeng, Shi Ziqiang, Li Jiading, Shao Yuzi, Zhang Tengyang, Ma Chen)