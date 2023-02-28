People’s Daily Online, Guangzhou, February 28 (Pu Xinyu) Recently, the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government issued the “Decision of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Promoting the Ecological Construction of Green and Beautiful Guangdong” (hereinafter referred to as the “Decision”), proposing to create harmony between man and nature The symbiotic green and beautiful Guangdong model has planned a Guangdong path out of the new era where green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains.

The “Decision” clarifies the goals and tasks of two stages. By the end of 2027, the province will complete the optimization of forest stands and increase of 10 million mu and forest tending of 10 million mu. The forest structure has been significantly improved, the forest quality has continued to improve, and biodiversity has been effectively protected. , the green and beautiful environment in urban and rural areas has been significantly optimized, and the benefits of greening and benefiting the people have become more prominent. A national forest city has been built in the entire region, and it has taken the lead in building a province with “double gardens” of national parks and national botanical gardens. Green and beautiful Guangdong has made positive progress in ecological construction.

By 2035, the province will complete forest stand optimization and increase by 15 million mu, forest tending by 30 million mu, the proportion of mixed forests will reach more than 60%, the forest structure will be more optimized, the stock volume per unit area of ​​forest will be greatly increased, and the diversity of forest ecosystems, The stability and sustainability have been significantly enhanced. The multi-species, multi-layered and multi-colored forest vegetation has become the distinctive background of the beautiful mountains and rivers in southern Guangdong. benefit the people’s livelihood and well-being, and build a green and beautiful Guangdong model of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

The “Decision” proposes that in order to further implement the ecological construction of Green Beauty Guangdong, we must persist in promoting the “six major actions”, and implement the precise improvement of forest quality, the urban-rural integrated green beauty improvement action, the green beauty protection area improvement action, the green channel quality improvement action, The protection and improvement of ancient and famous trees and the action of loving green plants and greening for the whole people.

The “Decision” pointed out that promoting the ecological construction of Green Beauty Guangdong will bring comprehensive benefits to the development of Guangdong from three aspects: improving economic benefits, enhancing social benefits, and tapping cultural values.

The “Decision” pointed out that to improve the governance level of Green Beauty Guangdong’s ecological construction, it is necessary to fully implement the forest chief system, build a long-term mechanism with the same responsibility of the party and government, territorial responsibility, departmental coordination, source governance, and global coverage; deepen the reform of the collective forest tenure system, Deeply promote the reform of the “separation of three rights” of collective forest land ownership, contracting rights, and management rights, improve the forestry rights trading service system, and improve the efficiency of comprehensive forestry management; innovate afforestation and greening mechanisms, improve afforestation incentive policies, innovate forest harvesting management mechanisms, and establish a sound A forest resource cultivation and management system that integrates cultivation and cultivation and links production and mining; strengthens resource protection and supervision.

