General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that to promote green development and promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. Respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must firmly establish and practice the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and plan development from the height of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the concept of lucid waters and lush mountains being invaluable assets has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and green has increasingly become the background color of high-quality development. On the new journey, how to continue to promote green transformation? What is the starting point for ecosystem protection and restoration? How to actively and steadily promote carbon peak carbon neutrality into specific production? Over the past few days, the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have carefully studied the report, combined with the actual work, talked about changes, shared their experiences, and implemented their words, seeking a green development path.

Accelerate the Green Transformation of Development Mode

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to accelerate the adjustment and optimization of industrial structure, energy structure, and transportation structure.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s renewable energy has achieved leapfrog development, the international competitive advantages of photovoltaic, wind power and other industrial chains have become prominent, and the energy structure adjustment and carbon reduction effects have gradually emerged. In the wind power industry, new materials, new processes, and new technology applications are constantly emerging, forming a complete equipment manufacturing industry chain covering development and construction, equipment manufacturing, technology research and development, testing and certification, and supporting services.

“We will strengthen the clean and efficient utilization of coal, and promote the high-end, diversified and low-carbon development of the coal chemical industry. We will promote the development of the entire new energy industry chain, and strive to achieve a new energy installed capacity of more than 12 times the existing installed capacity by 2025. More than 50 million kilowatts.” Representative Li Li, secretary of the Ordos Municipal Party Committee of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said that Ordos City will use the “dual carbon” goal to force industrial transformation and drive economic structural transformation with energy structure adjustment.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed the development of green and low-carbon industries. This inspires us, and we feel deeply responsible.” The representative of WISCO, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Xinjiang Goldwind Technology Co., Ltd., said that the company will continue to focus on the next step. Technology research and development, vigorously promote the intelligent and digital transformation of the wind power industry, accelerate the improvement of the manufacturing level and capacity of the wind power industry, and build China‘s wind power into a new business card for China‘s equipment manufacturing industry.

Having been teaching for decades, Shu Lichun, Secretary of the Party Committee of Chongqing University, has witnessed the transformation and upgrading of the energy field. “Over the years, the State Key Laboratory of Chongqing University has devoted itself to technological innovation in the safe, efficient, green development and clean utilization of coal, and has made breakthroughs in new technologies for the development and utilization of low-carbon energy such as coalbed methane, shale gas, natural gas hydrate, and geothermal energy.” Shu Lichun Said that we must earnestly study and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country and provide technical support for China‘s energy planning.

Deepen the prevention and control of environmental pollution

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that we will continue to fight for the defense of blue sky, clear water and pure land. Coordinate the management of water resources, water environment, and water ecology, and promote the ecological protection and management of important rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

Representative Liu Chunlei, Secretary of Tianjin Jinghai District Party Committee, said that it is necessary to deeply understand the great significance of protecting the ecological environment and realizing green development, accelerate the transformation of new and old kinetic energy, continue to make a fuss about industrial structure adjustment, pollution control, ecological protection, etc., and coordinate to promote carbon reduction , pollution reduction, green expansion and growth.

The industrial structure adjustment and pollution control and emission reduction in Jinghai District are promoted simultaneously, and the green and low-carbon transformation is developing in depth: last year, the proportion of the output value of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry decreased by 4.9 percentage points; at the same time, the implementation of precise emission reduction performance classification and heavy pollution weather With differentiated management and control systems, the total emissions of air pollutants from gas-related companies decreased by 13.2% last year.

“We will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, concentrate on overcoming prominent ecological and environmental problems around the common people, and strive to promote the transformation of water ecological environmental protection from pollution control to coordinated governance of water resources, water environment, and water ecology, and overall promotion. ” said Yang Changpeng, secretary of the Anshun Municipal Party Committee in Guizhou Province.

Anshun City is located in the watershed area between the Wujiang River Basin of the Yangtze River System and the Beipan River Basin of the Pearl River System. It is an important ecological barrier in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the Pearl River. Yang Changpeng introduced that in recent years, Anshun has basically achieved the goal of eliminating black and odorous water bodies through measures such as sewage interception and management and endogenous treatment. Last year, 21 sections of 17 rivers in Anshun reached or better than Class III water quality, and the water quality compliance rate was 100%.

Improve ecosystem diversity, stability, and sustainability

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that the implementation of major projects to protect and restore important ecosystems should be accelerated. Implement major biodiversity conservation projects. Scientifically carry out large-scale land greening actions.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has made unprecedented efforts to build ecological civilization, and ecological and environmental protection has undergone historic, turning and overall changes.

In the past, “yellow sand covers the sky, and birds have no habitat for trees”, but now it has become “the source of rivers, the hometown of clouds, the world of flowers, and the ocean of forests”. For more than half a century, the Saihanba people have built the world‘s largest artificial forest. At present, the forest coverage rate of Saihanba Forest Farm reaches 82%. It conserves 284 million cubic meters of water every year, fixes 860,300 tons of carbon dioxide, releases 598,400 tons of oxygen, and provides ecosystem services worth 15.59 billion yuan each year.

“Biodiversity is the basic guarantee for the stability and continuity of the ecosystem. Land greening is an important measure to improve the quality of the ecological environment and enhance the ecological service function.” Representative An Changming, Secretary of the Party Committee of Saihanba Mechanical Forest Farm in Hebei Province, said that Saihan Dam forests, grasslands, wetlands and other ecosystems inhabit 261 species of terrestrial wild vertebrates, 660 species of insects, 179 species of macrofungi, and 625 species of plants. “We will strengthen the protection and restoration of ecosystems, vigorously implement the project of precise improvement of forest quality, and continuously enhance the carbon sink capacity of ecosystems.”

“I really feel that our motherland has bluer skies, greener mountains, and clearer water.” Qi Hongfang, a researcher at the Qinghai Lake Naked Carp Rescue Center, has been engaged in the rescue of naked carp resources, germplasm testing and ecological environment monitoring for 30 years. Naked carp is the core species in the ecological chain of Qinghai Lake. In 2000, the resource amount was less than 3,000 tons. After years of protection, the amount of naked carp in Qinghai Lake is now 42 times that of the initial stage of protection.

At present, Qinghai is working together to build a system of nature reserves with national parks as the main body, and implement major biodiversity conservation projects. “In the next step, we will actively explore the impact of climate change on the survival of naked carp in Qinghai Lake, strengthen the monitoring methods of aquatic organisms, improve the evaluation methods of proliferation and release effects, and maintain the biodiversity of Qinghai Lake.” Qi Hongfang said.

Actively and steadily promote carbon neutralization

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that carbon neutralization should be actively and steadily promoted. Based on my country’s energy and resource endowments, we insist on establishing first and then breaking through, and plan to implement the carbon peaking action step by step.

“Only by ‘establishing’ new energy and industries and adjusting the energy structure and industrial structure can we have a ‘broken’ foundation. It is necessary to expand the scale of new energy development and utilization to ensure ‘standability’; it is also necessary to accelerate the construction of new energy The new power system as the main body, drive the development of green and low-carbon technologies and accelerate the promotion of industrial transformation, so as to ensure that the new energy ‘stands stable’ and ‘stands well’.” WISCO believes, “We must promote the clean and efficient utilization of fossil energy and ensure energy security. At the same time, vigorously develop non-fossil energy and accelerate the planning and construction of a new energy system.”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to improve the regulation of total energy consumption and intensity, focus on controlling fossil energy consumption, and gradually shift to the “dual control” system of total carbon emission and intensity. “This is the direction of our future efforts.” Representative Hou Jinyan, Deputy Director of the Safety Production Management Department of Guangdong Energy Group Shaoguan Power Plant, introduced that Shaoguan Power Plant has carried out a series of technological transformations on power generation equipment in the past 10 years. volume decreased. “Energy saving, consumption reduction and emission reduction have become a must-answer for enterprises’ green and low-carbon development.” Hou Jinyan said, “I will work with my colleagues to actively and solidly promote the three transformations of coal power energy saving and carbon reduction transformation, heating transformation and flexibility transformation. , and contribute to achieving the carbon neutrality goal of peaking carbon as scheduled.”

Coordinate industrial structure adjustment, pollution control, ecological protection, response to climate change, coordinately promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth, and promote ecological priority, economical and intensive, green and low-carbon development… On the road to promoting the construction of a beautiful China, Everyone thinks in one place, works hard in one place, and strives to achieve greater progress in promoting green development.

