News from our newspaper (Reporter Qi Mengzhu and Liu Feifei) In order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, after the successful conclusion of the National Two Sessions, the Beijing Municipal Party and Government Delegation went to Hebei Province for study and inspection yesterday, and the two sides signed a strategy cooperation agreement. Yin Li, Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Li Xiuling, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wei Xiaodong, Chairman of the CPPCC, and Ni Yuefeng, Secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Wang Zheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Lian Yimin, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, participated in relevant activities and held in-depth discussions to further support the construction of Xiong’an New District in Hebei, promote exchanges and cooperation between Beijing and Hebei, and discuss coordinated development plans.

There are many tower cranes in Xiong’an New District, and brand-new buildings are rising from the ground. The construction sites of each project are filled with an atmosphere of enthusiasm and joint growth. The Beijing party and government delegation first came to the Xiongan Xuanwu Hospital project. After the first phase of the project is completed, it will be an independently operated tertiary hospital with 600 beds, and Beijing Xuanwu Hospital will provide medical support. The delegation learned in detail about the project planning, construction and follow-up operation. The Xiongan North No. 4 Middle School project invested 390 million yuan, with a maximum enrollment of 1,350 students. It was completed and handed over in July last year. The delegation walked into the campus to inspect the gymnasium and other facilities. Afterwards, the delegation came to Xin’an Beidi wooden plank road by the Baiyangdian Lake to inspect the ecological environment protection and governance. The blue waves here are rippling, and there are bursts of water birds singing in the ears, spreading out a vivid and beautiful ecological picture. In the Xiong’an Planning Exhibition Center, the delegation visited 7 exhibition halls including “Strategic Decision-Making in the New Era” and “Planning a Blueprint” to learn more about the overall planning of Xiong’an New District and the concept of smart city construction. During his study and inspection, Yin Li pointed out that at present, Xiongan New Area has entered an important stage of undertaking non-capital function dispersal and large-scale development and construction simultaneously. quality development.

At the Beijing-Hebei Province Work Exchange Symposium, Yin Li pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and personally plans, deploys and promotes it personally. The fruitful achievements in the past nine years are full of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s deep concern for the people of the three provinces and cities, reflect General Secretary Xi Jinping’s extraordinary strategic vision and superb political wisdom, and fully demonstrate the decisive significance of “two establishments”. We must continue to follow the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping to take advantage of the momentum and strive to be the first, to do a good job in all aspects of coordinated development with firmer determination and more powerful measures, and to jointly create a new situation for the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. It is necessary to use the new round of strategic cooperation agreements as a starting point to promote the high-quality construction of Xiongan New Area, and unswervingly focus on the release of non-capital functions, the implementation of key cooperation items, and the normalization of cadre and talent exchanges. It is necessary to earnestly shoulder the major responsibilities of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in the process of Chinese-style modernization, and jointly promote the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei to go deep and solid. Promote the construction of “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei on rails” to take a new step, work together to break through traffic jams, and speed up the construction of key rail transit projects. Promote the coordinated development of industries to achieve new breakthroughs, jointly build the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei National Technology Innovation Center, smooth the regional market cycle, and promote the integration of the three chains of the innovation chain, industrial chain, and supply chain. New progress has been made in promoting the joint construction, prevention and treatment of the ecological environment, continuing to expand the capacity of the regional ecological environment, and jointly promoting carbon reduction, pollution reduction and greening. Promote the joint construction and sharing of public services to achieve new results, deepen the interconnection and interoperability of medical insurance, social security, and pensions, and launch more “trans-provincial services” for government services. Promote the construction of a modern capital metropolitan area to show new achievements, give full play to the leading and exemplary role of the two key areas of integrated high-quality development demonstration zone of Tongzhou District and Langfang North three counties and the airport economic zone of Daxing International Airport, and form an urbanization effect as soon as possible in the commuter circle. Accelerate the improvement of the coordinated development system and mechanism to form a strong synergy that is conducive to the integrated development of the three places.

Ni Yuefeng said that the planning and construction of Xiongan New Area is a major historic strategic choice made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and it is a strategic measure to promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. Hebei deeply understands General Secretary Xi Jinping’s care and ardent expectations for Xiong’an New Area, promotes the planning and construction of Xiong’an New Area with a big historical perspective, implements key projects in depth, fully serves the construction of relevant central enterprise headquarters, and vigorously attracts second and third-tier enterprises of central enterprises to settle down. Undertook the evacuation of universities and hospitals in Beijing, continued to improve the ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake, and achieved important phased results. Beijing attaches great importance to and vigorously supports the planning and construction of Xiong’an New District, fully supports the construction of “three schools and one hospital”, actively promotes the transfer of central enterprises and universities in Beijing, selects outstanding cadres and talents to participate in the construction of the new district, and provides support for the success of the millennium plan and national events. With strong help, the people of Hebei will always remember it. Hebei will conscientiously learn from the experience of planning and construction of Beijing’s urban sub-center, strictly implement the planning, systematically plan and promote, strengthen quality supervision, and strive to create “Xiongan Quality”. It is necessary to consciously obey and serve the overall situation of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, fully implement the decommissioning list, innovate and improve support policies, coordinate regional coordinated development, and accelerate the construction of Beijing’s non-capital function decommissioning centralized bearing area. It is necessary to actively build a collaborative innovation community, build an innovation development alliance, gather high-quality innovation element resources, create a good environment conducive to general technological progress, and strive to create an innovation and development demonstration zone that implements new development concepts. It is necessary to speed up the restoration of Baiyangdian Lake’s function as the “kidney of North China“, deepen the coordinated management of regional watersheds, coordinate the management of urban water, forest, field and lake systems, strengthen the comprehensive management of groundwater overexploitation, and resolutely serve as a barrier for the capital’s ecological security.

After the symposium, Yin Yong and Wang Zhengpu signed the “Beijing Municipal People’s Government Hebei Provincial People’s Government Jointly Promoting the Construction of Hebei Xiongan New Area Strategic Cooperation Agreement” on behalf of the two parties.

Leaders of Hebei Province and Beijing Municipality Zhang Chaochao, Zhang Guohua, Ge Haijiao, Wu Weidong, Dong Dusheng, Wu Xiaohua, Yan Pengcheng, Jin Hui, Dong Zhaowei, Kang Yanmin, Xia Linmao, Zhao Lei, Hebei Provincial Government Secretary-General Zhu Haowen, and Beijing Municipal Government Secretary-General Mu Peng participated.

