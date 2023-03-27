Zhao Chenxi, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily

March 27 this year is the 28th National Safety Education Day for Primary and Secondary School Students. In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and continue to deepen safety education in primary and secondary schools, the Department of Basic Education of the Ministry of Education issued a special notice a few days ago, deciding to organize the theme activity of “National Primary and Secondary School Students Safety Education Week” from March 27.

The notice requires that local education administrative departments focus on “popularizing safety knowledge and improving risk avoidance capabilities”, and carry out extensive and in-depth safety education series activities for primary and secondary school students in various forms and rich in content, focusing on improving students’ safety awareness and enhancing students’ self-protection capabilities. Promote the construction of campus safety culture, promote the normalization of student safety education, and prevent and reduce the occurrence of various safety incidents.

The notice emphasizes that local education administrative departments should take into account the local reality and the characteristics of students of different ages, and carry out extensive “seven one” themed activities during the National Primary and Secondary School Safety Education Week, that is, to carry out “an open class on family education, a special education on mental health, A special education on bullying prevention, a special education on drowning prevention, an emergency evacuation drill, a management of the surrounding environment of the campus” and the production of “a batch of safety education resources”.

The notice requires that local education administrative departments should combine safety education activities with school education and teaching activities, do a good job in the safety education week publicity work, create a good atmosphere of public opinion, and promote the whole society to care about the safety work of primary and secondary schools.