Promote the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people

Li Jiheng

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly proposed to implement the national strategy of actively responding to population aging, to develop pension services and industries, to optimize services for widowed and lonely elderly, and to promote the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people. This major deployment has clarified the direction for the development of my country’s elderly care services and provided a fundamental basis for realizing, maintaining and developing the fundamental interests of the vast majority of the people under the situation of population aging, so that the people have a sense of gain, happiness, It is of great significance to have a more fulfilling, more secure and more sustainable sense of security.

1. Promoting the realization of basic pension services for all the elderly is an important part of writing a new chapter in the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country

Basic old-age care services are provided directly by the state or supported by relevant entities in a certain way to the elderly, aiming to realize inclusive, basic, and basic services that are necessary for the elderly to be provided for and depended on, including material assistance, Nursing services, caring services, etc. Promoting all elderly people to enjoy basic old-age care services embodies the major basic arrangements for the top-level design of my country’s old-age care system by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

Promoting the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people is an important aspect of fulfilling the original mission of the party in the new era and reflecting the essence of my country’s socialism and the superiority of the system.Since the founding of our party, it has taken seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation as its original mission. Making the people live a better life is the starting point and goal of all our work. It is the long-cherished wish of all Chinese people to provide for their old age. More than 2,000 years ago, Confucianism proposed that “the old and the old are the same as the old, the young and the young are the young and the young”, and constructed “the old will die, the strong will be useful, the young will be strong, and the widow, lonely, disabled and sick will be cared for.” “The ideal society. Our party regards enabling the people to live a happy and beautiful life as its unswerving goal, and has made corresponding arrangements in different periods. In recent years, my country’s comprehensive national strength has continued to develop and improve, laying a solid material foundation for promoting the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people. As an important part of public services, basic elderly care services have initially formed a system after years of accumulation and development, and have the basic conditions to expand to all elderly people. Promoting the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people is a new strategy and new deployment made by our party in the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way. We must lean forward and work together with the whole society to settle and take good care of the elderly, so that the elderly can spend their old age peacefully.” The spirit of the important instruction embodies the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly and the people-centered development idea, and complies with the requirements of the times , Demonstrating the will of the party and the people, in line with the law of development.

In order to better implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and combine the publicity of the 20th National Congress of the Party with their own work, on November 5, 2022, the Lianhe Town Police Station of the Comprehensive Management Office of Guli Town, Qianxi City, Guizhou Province, passed the police on-site Carry out publicity campaigns to prevent pension fraud by explaining and chatting with the masses to help the masses improve their awareness of the rule of law and their ability to prevent and counter fraud, keep their pension money well, enjoy their old age happily, and escort the revitalization of the countryside. The picture shows the police carrying out publicity work to the masses in Xiangshan Community, Guli Town.Photo courtesy of People’s Pictures

Promoting the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people is an inherent requirement for improving the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and adhering to the Chinese-style modernization to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.Chinese-style modernization is the modernization led by the Communist Party of China, the modernization of common prosperity for all people, and the modernization of various undertakings. As of the end of 2021, there will be 267 million people aged 60 and over nationwide, accounting for 18.9% of the total population. There are old people in every family, and everyone will grow old. Elder care is not only a major event in life and family, but also a major social event and a major event in the country, involving the happiness of hundreds of millions of families and the well-being of the people. Encouraging all elderly people to enjoy basic pension services will effectively promote the maturity and improvement of the pension service system with Chinese characteristics, further strengthen the bottom line of basic people’s livelihood, consolidate and improve the world‘s largest social security system built in my country, and improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics . Encouraging all elderly people to enjoy basic elderly care services, and ensuring that the elderly are well settled and cared for will contribute to family harmony, intergenerational harmony, and social harmony, promote joint construction, co-governance, and sharing in the new era of society, and promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Promoting all elderly people to enjoy basic elderly care services, fully responding to the voice and desire of all people for common prosperity, optimizing the income distribution structure of the elderly, improving the ability to pay for elderly care services for the elderly, and allowing all elderly people to share the fruits of economic and social development are Chinese-style modernization in the elderly care system. The specific implementation of the service domain.

Promoting the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people is an inevitable requirement for improving the population service system covering the whole life cycle and promoting the long-term balanced development of the population.The population issue concerns the sustainable development and great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that the population issue is always an overall, long-term, and strategic issue facing our country. He pointed out that my country’s population development has undergone some significant changes in recent years. challenge. Promote all elderly people to enjoy basic old-age care services, include all kinds of old people such as one-child families and family planning special families into the scope of unified guarantee of basic old-age care services, further improve the population service system covering the whole life cycle, and actively respond to the changes in population structure. Risk challenges in the care of the elderly. Promoting all elderly people to enjoy basic old-age care services, and making institutional arrangements for the elderly to have their own care, can alleviate the widespread social anxiety about old-age care, reduce the family pressure of young people who are “old at the top and young at the bottom”, and stabilize people’s pension expectations , life expectations, enhance the willingness of young people to have children, liberate more labor from family care for the elderly, and promote the long-term balanced development of the population.

Promoting the realization of basic elderly care services for all elderly people is an important action to grasp the law of elderly care services and promote the solution to the worldwide problem of aging.Coping with population aging is a worldwide problem, and one of the most prominent challenges is the issue of providing for the elderly. Since our country entered an aging society at the end of the 20th century, the number of elderly people and their proportion to the total population have continued to grow. The trend of my country’s aging population is closely related to the process of realizing the second centenary goal, and is closely connected with the major changes in the world today that have not been seen in a century. It is the basic national condition in the new journey of comprehensively building a socialist modern country. my country’s elderly population accounts for about 1/4 of the world‘s population. At the same time, it faces outstanding difficulties such as getting old before getting rich, getting old before getting ready, and unbalanced regional development. There is no precedent in the history of world population development in such a country to solve the problem of providing for the elderly. There is also no template for dealing with population aging. Promoting all elderly people to enjoy basic old-age care services, solving the problem of old-age care in countries with the largest elderly population in the world, promoting the development of the silver-haired economy, stimulating employment and expanding domestic demand, and promoting the positive interaction of the domestic and international dual cycles will actively respond to this for all countries in the world. It provides valuable experience and important references for the major challenges of population aging and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

2. The basic principles and direction of promoting the realization of basic elderly care services for all elderly people in the new journey

Promoting the realization of basic elderly care services for all elderly is a major reform and innovation of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core to build an elderly care service system with Chinese characteristics. Ensure that the construction of the basic pension service system is stable and far-reaching.

Adhere to the party’s overall leadership over the construction of the basic pension service system.Firmly grasp the leadership of the Communist Party of China, which is the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and give full play to the leadership core of the party to control the overall situation and coordinate all parties Insist on the combination of party committee leadership, government leadership, social participation, and public action, and promote the construction of a basic pension service system in an overall manner. Local party committees and governments at all levels should incorporate the basic elderly care service system into economic and social development plans and important agendas, into the important deployment of the national strategy for actively responding to population aging, and into the short boards of people’s livelihood that urgently need to be filled, and promote the resolution of the basic elderly care service system major problems in construction.

Adhere to the general goal of development to satisfy the elderly’s yearning for a better life.Thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to “enable every elderly person to live in peace, meditation, and comfort, live a long and healthy life, and enjoy a happy old age”. On the basis of providing basic elderly care services for all elderly people, Prioritize the disabled, advanced age, unattended, orphans and widowed elderly with economic difficulties, focus on the most basic, rigid and common elderly care service needs of the elderly, and focus on solving the worries and worries that ordinary people in the elderly care service field reflect. Gradually expand the content of basic elderly care services, continue to enhance fairness and accessibility, ensure that basic elderly care service policies conform to national conditions, respond to the voice of the masses, and adapt to social needs, so that ordinary people can realize that our party serves the people wholeheartedly , the party is always by the people’s side.

Adhere to the reform and innovation direction of promoting the construction of an elderly care service system with Chinese characteristics.The “National Medium- and Long-Term Plan for Actively Responding to Population Aging” puts forward the goal that by 2035, the elderly care service system with Chinese characteristics will be mature and finalized, and all elderly people will enjoy basic elderly care services. To achieve this goal, we must base ourselves on the basic national conditions and the basic laws of population aging, with the theme of promoting high-quality development, and with reform and innovation as the fundamental driving force, we must promote the transformation of basic service objects from the elderly with special difficulties to all elderly people. Basic elderly care services The form has shifted from institutions-based to coordination of home and community institutions and the combination of medical care and health care. The main body of basic services has changed from government-run to multi-subjects including the government, market, and society, and continues to crack the system facing the elderly. To overcome institutional obstacles, to stimulate new development vitality, to demonstrate Chinese wisdom, and to explore and form Chinese solutions and Chinese models that can effectively solve the problem of providing for the elderly.

Persist in doing your best and doing what you can.The construction of the basic elderly care service system is a long-term work, and its main function is to ensure the bottom line and guarantee the basics. The government must give full play to the leading role and adhere to the idea of ​​sticking to the bottom line, highlighting key points, improving the system, and guiding expectations. We should do our best to continuously increase investment, accelerate the equalization of basic pension services, and gradually increase the level of security; we should also do our best to take into account the financial bearing capacity of all levels, not to exceed the stage of economic and social development, and to avoid falling into the middle-income countries. trap”. It not only gives full play to the role of the government to provide services and fulfills its duties of service supply, but also gives full play to the role of the market and the main body of society, promotes the supply of multiple services, coordinates the necessity and possibility, takes into account the balanced development of urban and rural areas and regions, and achieves the goal of basic guarantee, wide coverage and sustainable development .

The needs of the elderly for elderly care services are diverse, hierarchical, and constantly changing. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Feixi County, Hefei City, Anhui Province has established a sound community elderly care service network, promoted the construction of a multi-level elderly care service system, continuously improved elderly care service facilities and functions, and enhanced the happiness of elderly residents. The picture shows that on September 30, 2022, at the “Aihejia” home care service center in Shangpai Town, Feixi County, the staff introduced the use of intelligent robots to the elderly.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Junxi

Coordinate and promote the coordinated development of basic elderly care services and non-basic elderly care services.The needs of the elderly for elderly care services are diverse, hierarchical, and constantly changing. Basic old-age care services and non-basic old-age care services are both indispensable and important content to meet the elderly’s old-age care needs. For the development of basic elderly care services, do a good job in layered layout and classified guidance. Promote the system integration, coordination and efficiency of policies related to basic elderly care services, optimize and integrate system resources such as social insurance, social assistance, social welfare, charity, and preferential treatment for the elderly, and coordinate and promote the connection of system reforms in related fields. Give full play to the role of basic elderly care services, and explore the formation of a new type of elderly care model that is based on family care, the government takes care of the bottom line to protect the basics, market supply is diversified, social welfare mutual assistance, and has distinctive characteristics of our country.

3. The key task of promoting the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people in the new journey

The next five years will be a critical period for the construction of the basic elderly care service system, and also a window of opportunity to actively respond to population aging. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and implement the decision of the Party Central Committee on promoting all elderly people to enjoy basic elderly care services Deployment, adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidating the bottom, and promoting advantages, and speed up the establishment of a basic elderly care service system that covers all elderly people, has clear rights and responsibilities, moderate guarantees, and is sustainable.

Establish and improve the basic pension service list system.The list system is the core system for the construction of the basic elderly care service system. Through the form of the list, it is necessary to provide a clear basis for governments at all levels to perform their duties and for the elderly to enjoy corresponding rights. “. In accordance with the overall requirements of keeping the bottom line and ensuring the basics, and according to relevant laws and regulations, policy documents, and financial affordability, the urgent needs for basic elderly care services such as material assistance, nursing services, and caring services should be sorted out by category, and a national and local list of basic elderly care services should be formed. The list formulated and issued by the local government should include the items on the national list of basic elderly care services, and the coverage and degree of implementation should not be lower than the requirements of the national list of basic elderly care services. It is necessary to explore the establishment of a long-term mechanism for the dynamic adjustment of the list of basic elderly care services with the level of economic and social development, actively and accurately respond to the needs of the elderly for basic elderly care services, and provide stable and reliable supply in a timely manner. Basic old-age care services such as unattended care will be included in the list after demonstration and evaluation, so as to prevent incidents that impact the moral bottom line and build a solid bottom line for basic old-age care services and people’s livelihood.

Optimize the supply of basic pension services.The premise of promoting the realization of basic elderly care services for all elderly people is that there are basic elderly care services with sufficient supply, reliable quality, convenience and accessibility, and guarantees in place. It is necessary to continue to build an old-age service system that connects home and community institutions and combines medical care and health care, promotes the diversification of basic old-age service providers and the diversification of delivery methods, and expands the joint efforts of basic old-age service supply. Continue to increase central and local financial input, and strengthen basic pension service guarantees through direct government provision, purchase of services, entrusted services, and government-social capital cooperation. Where conditions permit, preferential support policies for elderly care services should be optimized, social forces should be supported in providing basic elderly care services, and market mechanisms should be used to allocate resources and improve service efficiency. Give full play to the basic role of public elderly care institutions in providing basic elderly care services, further clarify the functional positioning of “covering the bottom line and ensuring the basics” in the new era, adhere to the leading role of public welfare, improve the operating mechanism of public elderly care institutions, and optimize services for elderly people with special difficulties such as orphans and widows. Encourage and support the transformation of training and recuperation institutions affiliated to party and government agencies and state-owned enterprises and institutions into inclusive elderly care service facilities. Improve the state-owned economy’s ability to support the pension service system, and strengthen the effective supply of the state-owned economy in the field of basic pension services. Accelerate the construction of senior care service talent teams, further improve policies and measures such as education and training, skill improvement, salary guarantee, career development, commendation and rewards for senior care workers and other senior care service personnel, cultivate and introduce and expand the senior care service talent team through multiple channels, and provide high-quality basic senior care services provide strong support for development. Strengthen the comprehensive supervision of basic elderly care services, continuously improve the standardization and standardization of basic elderly care services, and ensure service quality and safety.

Make up for the shortcomings of basic pension services in rural areas.In recent years, the gap between urban and rural population aging has gradually widened, and the degree of aging in rural areas is higher, the situation is more urgent, and the problems are more prominent. To promote the enjoyment of basic elderly care services for all elderly people, it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the implementation of the national strategy for actively responding to population aging and the rural revitalization strategy, adhere to urban-rural and regional overall planning, and promote basic elderly care service resources to rural areas. Realize the equalization of basic elderly care services in urban and rural areas. It is necessary to make up for the shortcomings of the basic elderly care services in rural areas, and improve the three-level elderly care service network linking counties and villages. Strengthen the disability care service capabilities of county-level elderly care institutions, and ensure that each county (city, district, banner) has at least one county-level support service institution for the disabled and extremely poor by 2025. Rural nursing homes are transformed into township and regional elderly care service centers or elderly service complexes, and rural mutual assistance elderly care services are developed according to local conditions. Strengthen the organizational and leadership role of grassroots party organizations, continue to promote the experience of “party building + rural elderly care”, give full play to the self-management functions of villagers’ self-government organizations and other social organizations, and promote the formation of rural elderly care services.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Qingyang City, Gansu Province has built a diversified elderly care service system. The comprehensive service center for the elderly in Qingyang City, which has been completed and operated, is very popular among the elderly. The elderly here carry out activities such as calligraphy, painting, handicrafts, and pastoral work. , enrich spiritual and cultural life. The picture shows that on June 23, 2021, the elderly living in are painting in the calligraphy and painting classroom of the Comprehensive Service Center for the Elderly.Xinhua News Agency reporter Ma Xiping/Photography

Enhance convenience and accessibility, so that basic elderly care services should be known and enjoyed.Many elderly people are limited by their self-care ability, educational level, information awareness, etc., and it is difficult or inconvenient to obtain basic old-age services in a timely manner, which directly affects the implementation effect of the basic old-age service system. It is necessary to increase publicity, enrich the forms of publicity that the elderly love to see, let the basic elderly care service policy be posted on the wall, online media, enter the home, enter the hospital, and enter the community, so that the elderly and their families are widely aware of the content of basic elderly care services and how to apply for them. Carry out a comprehensive assessment of the ability of the elderly, accurately determine the disability status and service needs of the elderly, establish a precise identification and dynamic management mechanism for the elderly in difficulty, strengthen the measures of “finding people with policies” and “finding people with services”, and realize direct access, quick access, and non-application Instant enjoyment, making the connection between supply and demand of basic elderly care services more smooth. Optimize the layout of basic elderly care service facilities, build a “15-minute” home-based elderly care service circle, increase the service supply in areas where the elderly are concentrated, implement the policy of supporting the construction of elderly care service facilities in residential areas, and allow basic elderly care services to gather around, at the bedside, and around the elderly. It is necessary to optimize and simplify the application process for basic elderly care services, enhance barrier-free and aging-friendly support, adhere to the parallelism of traditional service methods and intelligent services, innovate and solve policy implementation blockages, and make it more convenient, accessible, and caring for the elderly to obtain basic elderly care services Heart.