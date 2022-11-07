Promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root in Pudong New Area and set up a 100-person propaganda groupFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Song Ninghua) This morning, the Pudong New Area study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the first collective lesson preparation meeting. The lesson preparation meeting was presided over by Zhu Zhisong, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Pudong New Area Party Committee.

Caption: Huang Riyue/Photo by Huang Riyue/Photo by Pudong New Area (the same below)

The lecturer group of the Municipal Party Committee studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and Professor Quan Heng, the secretary of the Party Committee of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, focused on the theme of “Accelerating the Construction of a Modern Country in Promoting High-quality Economic Development – In-depth Study of the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party”, Guidance for the collective preparation of lessons for the members of the Pudong Propaganda Group. After the meeting, the Pudong 100-person publicity group will go deep into functional areas, parks, hard-core industries, fields, government agencies and institutions, leading to a rapid rise in the upsurge of learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Create a “three-five linkage project”

The “Decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Earnestly Studying, Propagating and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” clearly stated that efforts should be made to enhance the persuasiveness, affinity, pertinence and effectiveness of propaganda, closely link the thinking and work practice of the majority of party members, cadres and the masses, and put the party’s The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should be explained clearly and clearly, so that the common people can understand, understand and implement it. In order to do a good job in learning and preaching the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Pudong New Area closely focuses on the three aspects of “who speaks, where and how to speak”, builds the “three-five linkage project”, and develops multi-form, hierarchical and full-coverage projects. Publicity activities.

In terms of “who will speak”, Pudong has set up a 100-person propaganda group through “5 20%”. On the basis of extensive solicitation, careful selection, and strict review, a 100-member propaganda group of Pudong New Area was set up to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in conjunction with various parties. For example, Shanghai Jiaotong University China Urban Governance Research Institute and other institutions); 20% of the heads of international well-known enterprises’ party organizations (such as Baidu Shanghai R&D Center, Guohua Life Insurance and other Fortune 500 companies in the world); 20% of advanced models (such as “National Teaching Models for educating people” and “National People Satisfy Civil Servants”); 20% of the principals of party organizations in key industrial chain enterprises (such as Shanghai Biomedical Technology Development Center, etc.); Top Ten Representatives, Olympic Champion, Dongming Road Street Theory Lecture Group, etc.).

In terms of “how to speak”, through “five ones”, Pudong will ensure that the propaganda process is comprehensive, systematic and accurate. During the whole process of publicity, Pudong will select a set of publicity and counseling materials; audit the central group of the district party committee; receive a special training; conduct a collective lesson preparation with four groups in the district; design a set of personalized teaching plans. The content of the publicity is compared with the “Outline of Central Publicity”, and the publicity activities are carried out in strict accordance with the relevant arrangements of the central, municipal and district committees, and are carried out in an orderly manner at a unified pace, without rushing or jogging.

Build “5 major propaganda scenes”

At the same time, Pudong also focused on the construction of “5 major propaganda scenes”, and pushed “where to talk” in depth. The Pudong 100-person presentation group will carry out on-site presentations in functional areas such as Lujiazui Financial Center, Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, Wangjiangyi Binjiang Cultural Space, etc., and scene-based presentations in Jinqiao, Zhangjiang Science and Technology Park and other places. Smart and other hard-core industry enterprises carry out presentations. The publicity group will also go deep into agriculture-related areas such as Jiuduansha Wetland, Lianmin Village Country House, Huinan Zhenhaishen Village, district-level and various street and town authorities, as well as important urban landmarks such as the East Hall, Oriental Stadium, and Pudong Football Stadium in the picture above. The building carries out learning and preaching, and fully covers the establishment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the scene-based lecture points of new ideas.

After the first group lesson preparation, everyone said that the lecture was timely and beneficial, and it was a very rare learning opportunity. Li Shu, a scholar at the Li Zhengdao Research Institute, a member of the 100-person Propaganda Group, said: “As a young university teacher engaged in basic physics research, I want to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in order to strengthen education, technology and talents. In the specific actions of strengthening the country, focus on the national strategic needs, and strive to achieve major original innovation results in the frontier exploration of basic physics.” He Song, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of Migu Video Technology Co., Ltd., said that as a state-owned Internet audio-visual enterprise The person in charge will start from the characteristics of the industry and focus on how to implement the strategy of cultural power, sports power and healthy China, stimulate innovation and creativity, and promote the big video industry to learn and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress to promote high-quality development. go in.