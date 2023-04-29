Promoting a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis demonstrates the responsibility of a major country – the international community positively evaluates the phone call between the heads of state of China and Ukraine – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 28, title: Promoting a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis demonstrates the responsibility of a major country——The international community positively evaluates the phone call between the heads of state of China and Ukraine

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On the afternoon of April 26, President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at request. The two sides exchanged views on China-Ukraine relations and the Ukrainian crisis. The international community welcomes this and believes that President Xi Jinping’s proposition on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in the phone call is of great significance, which fully demonstrates China‘s consistent stance of upholding fairness and justice, persuading peace and promoting talks, and demonstrates China‘s responsibility as a defender of world peace As a major country, we believe that China‘s peaceful proposition and efforts will inject important positive energy and have a positive impact on the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

The phone call between the heads of state of China and Uzbekistan is of great significance

After the phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media that “the phone call with President Xi Jinping is very meaningful.” He believes that this phone call will inject strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

“The phone call between the heads of state of China and Ukraine is of great positive significance to the exploration of a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.” Marcos Pires, director of the Institute of Economics and International Studies at the State University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, spoke highly of the phone call. “I believe that, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China will continue to play a key role in the political resolution of global geopolitical crises, including the Ukraine crisis.”

China insists on persuading peace and promoting talks, and has made its own efforts to stop war and ceasefire and restore peace as soon as possible, which has been widely welcomed and highly praised by the international community. Haque, the deputy spokesman of UN Secretary-General Guterres, said that the UN encourages major countries in the world, including members of the Security Council, to contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, and the UN hopes that China will continue to play a useful role.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mame said that the EU welcomes the phone call between the heads of state of China and Ukraine, and believes that this is an important step (to resolve the Ukrainian crisis). European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell said: “China-Uzbekistan dialogue is very important, and the world looks forward to peace.”

The website of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an announcement saying that the call was “positive”, emphasizing that “China‘s voice is important”. The French Presidency stated that the French side encourages all dialogues that help resolve the conflict and are in line with international law.

John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council of the United States, said that the United States welcomes the phone call between the heads of state of China and Uzbekistan, and considers it a good thing.

Persuading peace and promoting talks demonstrates the responsibility of a major country

The complicated evolution of the Ukraine crisis has had a major impact on the international situation. On the Ukrainian crisis, China has always stood by the side of peace. What China has done is aboveboard. During the call, President Xi Jinping said that dialogue and negotiation are the only feasible way out. He hopes that all parties will reflect deeply from the Ukrainian crisis, and jointly seek a way to long-term stability in Europe through dialogue.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova said that Russia has noticed that China is willing to make efforts to facilitate the negotiations. Russia’s principled position “has broad resonance” with China‘s “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis” document issued by China on February 24.

“This fully proves that China is a trustworthy participant in international affairs.” Shakir Lamai, CEO of the Pakistan Institute of Asian Ecological Civilization Research and Development, spoke highly of the phone call between the heads of state of China and Uzbekistan.

Ramai said that the international community highly appreciates China‘s important role after China successfully mediated and promoted the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and expects China to continue to play a positive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis and other issues. “President Xi Jinping pointed out in the phone call that China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. This clearly shows that China‘s core position is to promote peace and talks. China Always insist on resolving the crisis in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.”

“As President Xi Jinping pointed out, China will neither sit on the sidelines nor add fuel to the flames, let alone take advantage of the opportunity to profit.” Adnan Samara, an expert on Palestinian political issues, said: “China‘s involvement in the Ukraine crisis Unlike some countries that “pull the sidelines”, China‘s consistent fairness makes it qualified to be an important mediator in the Ukraine crisis, which will inject positive energy into the future for the two sides to stop the war, cease fire and rebuild peace.”

Ivona Rajevac, deputy director of the Serbian Institute of International Political Economy, pointed out that China‘s propositions and measures “set an example for other countries in the world to promote peace and talks”, and at the same time strongly prove that China actively participates in global governance and insists on The consistent position of resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

Expect China‘s proposition to have a positive impact

“The phone call between the heads of state of China and Uzbekistan will have a positive impact on the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, which is beneficial to the whole world.” Ahmed Wali, chairman of the Egypt-China Friendship Association, said that the whole world is more or less enduring the consequences of this war. The only way to resolve this crisis is to promote peace and talks advocated by China. The position stated by President Xi Jinping in the phone call is of great significance and will actively promote the peace process of stopping the war and ceasefire.

There are no winners in a nuclear war. When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, truly focus on the future and destiny of themselves and all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis. “President Xi Jinping once again expressed China‘s firm position against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons and the avoidance of a nuclear crisis during the phone call.” Konstantinos Belhutesfa, a professor at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, commented on China‘s decision to avoid He highly agrees with the important claim that the Ukraine crisis has further deteriorated.

Belhutesfa believes that the phone call between the heads of state of China and Uzbekistan will help relevant parties open the door to a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and create favorable conditions for the resumption of peace talks. China‘s efforts to promote peace talks will play a “constructive role.”

At present, the rational thinking and voices of all parties are increasing, and the international community needs to seize this opportunity to accumulate favorable conditions for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Martin Jacques, a well-known British scholar, posted on social media that the phone call between the heads of state of China and Uzbekistan is of great significance. He said that the current crisis in Ukraine is at an impasse, and the next step should be a truce. He noticed that China has communicated with both Russia and Ukraine. China has played an important role in promoting the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and China is expected to continue to play a role in resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Balesh Dost, a scholar of international relations at Marmara University in Turkey, commented: “Currently, all parties to the conflict and other stakeholders in the Ukrainian crisis have given positive evaluations of China‘s role in persuading peace and promoting talks, and China has dialogues with all parties. We believe that China‘s efforts will have an important positive impact on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.” (Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency foreign correspondent reports, note-takers: Wang Xiaomei, Wang Yanan)