Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 1st.Topic: Promote an open and shared service economy to inject impetus into the world economic recovery – President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 2022 Service Trade Fair highlights China‘s proposition of win-win cooperation

The golden autumn is cool, and the lights are bright. On the evening of August 31, the National Convention Center located on the central axis of Beijing once again ushered in the annual global service trade event.

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, announcing China‘s important measures to deepen high-level opening up in the service sector, emphasizing that China adheres to the consistent proposition of inclusiveness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, which will surely promote open and shared services. economy, injecting new impetus into the recovery and development of the world economy.

Efforts to build a high-standard service industry opening system and expand high-level opening

President Xi Jinping said in his congratulatory letter that the CIFTIS is an important platform for China to expand opening up, deepen cooperation, and lead innovation, and has made positive contributions to promoting the development of the global service industry and trade in services.

Since its establishment, the Service Trade Fair has grown continuously and has become one of the three major exhibition platforms for my country’s opening to the outside world.

This year, a total of 71 countries and international organizations have set up exhibitions and conferences, and more than 7,000 domestic and foreign companies will participate in online and offline exhibitions. The exhibition is larger in scale, with a higher level of internationalization and specialization, attracting more Fortune 500 and industry leading companies. Exhibit.

“The scale of the CIFTIS demonstrates the vitality of China‘s economy,” said Brazilian Vice President Mourao, who attended the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services Global Services Trade Summit by video. China is one of the world‘s largest exporters of services. One, export high value-added and knowledge-intensive services, especially digital services. The Pakistan-China economic and trade cooperation market has huge potential. It is believed that the cooperation in service trade can be deepened on the basis of the existing trade in goods, and the high-quality development of bilateral trade can be achieved.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlanga said in a video speech that the haze of the new crown pneumonia epidemic has not yet dissipated, and many new challenges such as food and energy crises and high inflation have come one after another. Against this background, countries should not be isolated from each other or Instead, we should address the challenges facing the world through collaboration and innovation. China‘s hosting of the Service Trade Fair and its active promotion of international cooperation in service trade will help provide new momentum for the economic transformation and upgrading of developing countries.

“At a time when the global economic environment is facing many challenges, this year’s Service Trade Fair will be held as scheduled, providing opportunities for companies from all over the world to integrate into the Chinese market, and fully demonstrating China‘s determination to continue to expand opening up and strengthen international cooperation.” Ernst & Young China Chairman and Greater China Chief Executive Officer Executive Officer Chen Kai said.

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping pointed out that China insists on promoting high-quality development with high-level opening up, continuously relaxes market access in the service sector, improves the level of openness of cross-border service trade, expands the functions of the opening-up platform, and strives to build a high-standard service industry opening system.

Formulate a national version of the negative list for cross-border service trade, build a national service trade innovation and development demonstration zone, and expand and strengthen export bases such as digital services and specialty services. Horizontal opening stimulates the vitality of service trade.

According to Li Jun, director of the Institute of International Trade in Services of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce, building a high-standard service industry open system not only includes relaxing market access, but also accelerating the improvement of relevant domestic laws and regulations, and creating a high-level open platform. Form an open institutional system that connects with high-standard economic and trade rules, and better promote reform, innovation, and development through opening up, and improve the international competitiveness of China‘s service industry.

Promote an open and shared service economy to promote high-quality development

The guests said that President Xi Jinping emphasized in his congratulatory letter to “jointly promote an open and shared service economy”, which provided a good recipe for promoting the recovery and development of the global economy, and also highlighted that the service industry has become an important driving force for global economic growth.

The service sector is vital to the global economy. “The service industry accounts for more than two-thirds of the world‘s total economy and is a key driver for creating new employment opportunities.” Coleman, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said in a video speech that strengthening international cooperation in the service industry will help all countries. The parties work together to meet the challenges.

The annual theme of the 2022 CIFTIS is “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation, and Embracing the Future”.

“Service cooperation and green innovation are the core content of the future of global trade, as well as the core content of the WTO.” WTO Director-General Iweera said in a video speech that today’s world economy is increasingly driven by the service industry. Digitalization drives the development of trade in services, and the proportion of trade in services in global trade will continue to rise.

Vigorously developing the service economy is the proper meaning of promoting high-quality development. According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, since 2012, China‘s import and export of service trade has maintained a rapid growth momentum, with an average annual growth rate of 6.1%, 3.1 percentage points higher than the global growth rate. China‘s total service trade has ranked second in the world for eight consecutive years, and its import value has ranked second in the world for nine consecutive years.

The scale of China‘s service industry continues to expand, playing an important role in optimizing structure, promoting employment, and stimulating consumption, providing important support for promoting high-quality economic development in China, and opening up new space for deepening China‘s foreign economic and trade cooperation.

Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policy of Singapore, said that in 2020, China has become Singapore’s fifth largest trading partner in services. In June this year, Singapore and China signed two memorandums of understanding to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of digital economy and green development, and further unleash the cooperation potential of enterprises of the two countries in the fields of e-commerce and other electronic services, green financing and environmental protection services. .

“China‘s economy has been deeply integrated into the world. As one of the earliest multinational companies to enter the Chinese market, Philips is committed to providing better health care services to the Chinese people and sharing market opportunities.” Philips (China) Investment Co., Ltd., who came to the exhibition Li Tao, vice president of Greater China, said.

Work together for a win-win situation and create a better future

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China is willing to work with other countries in the world to adhere to genuine multilateralism, adhere to inclusiveness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, and work together to promote an open and shared service economy, so as to inject impetus into the recovery and development of the world economy.

A number of guests said that against the backdrop of current economic globalization encountering adverse currents and rising unilateralism and protectionism, China holds high the banner of multilateralism, and wants to tear down walls instead of building them, open up instead of isolating them, and integrate them instead of building them. Do not decouple, which fully demonstrates the responsibility of a major country to promote common global development.

“Currently international development is at a critical crossroads and facing multiple crises, we need cooperation more than ever.” Greenspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, delivered a video speech at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services Global Services Trade Summit He said that the new crown pneumonia epidemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have exposed and exacerbated the fragility of the global economy. We need to strengthen international cooperation, focus on innovation as a key driving force, and promote inclusive and sustainable development.

“China is a key stakeholder in the multilateral trading system.” Iweala said, expecting China to play an active role in helping members maintain the applicability of the WTO’s service trade rules.

From the high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to the continued promotion of its accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership (DEPA), China has proactively set high standards International trade rules, improve the facilitation of cross-border flow of various factors, and firmly safeguard the multilateral trading system.

Up to now, the number of countries and regions that have trade in services with China has increased to more than 200. China has signed bilateral service trade cooperation agreements with 15 countries including Brazil, Japan, Uruguay, Russia, Argentina and Portugal, and reached and implemented the BRICS National Service Trade Cooperation Roadmap and China-Central and Eastern European Countries Service Trade Cooperation Initiative, China‘s service trade “circle of friends” continues to expand, and cooperation mechanisms continue to expand.

“We have seen China‘s embrace of economic globalization, adherence to win-win cooperation, and enthusiasm. We will work together with all parties to overcome difficulties, build an open world economy, and promote the stabilization and recovery of the world economy as soon as possible.” President of Asia Data Group Zhu Dongfang said in an interview. (Reporters Pan Jie, Zhu Chao, Ding Jing, Feng Xinran)