Promoting Chinese-style modernization presents a beautiful picture in Hebei

Ni Yuefeng

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that from now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a socialist modernized power in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively advance modernization in the Chinese style. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Hebei regards studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as its primary political task, firmly grasping the mission and tasks of the Party in the new era and new journey, emancipating the mind, forging ahead, accelerating the construction of an economically strong province and a beautiful Hebei, and promoting Chinese-style modernization in Yanzhao The earth takes root, blossoms and bears fruit.

1. Systematically grasp the scientific connotation of Chinese-style modernization, and promote the development of various undertakings in the right direction

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly expounded the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles that must be firmly grasped in Chinese-style modernization, injecting strong thoughts and actions into comprehensively building a socialist modern country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation strength. Hebei consciously stays in the overall situation of the development of the party and the country, constantly deepens its understanding of Chinese-style modernization in practice, firmly seizes major opportunities, and accelerates the pace of high-quality development.

Chinese-style modernization has made great achievements that have attracted worldwide attention.On the basis of long-term exploration and practice since the founding of New China, especially since the reform and opening up, and through innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. In the ten years of great transformation in the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to overcome many long-standing unresolved problems and accomplished many long-term important events. The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the era has won the largest battle against poverty in human history, completed the historical task of building a well-off society in an all-round way, achieved the first century-old goal, and written a new chapter in the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability , constantly enriching and developing new forms of human civilization, and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. Chinese-style modernization provides a new choice for human beings to achieve modernization. Practice has fully proved that Chinese-style modernization is based on the land of China, conforms to China‘s reality, embodies the laws of socialist construction, and also embodies the laws of human society development, and is a bright road to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, and always be ideologically and politically in line with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. The Party Central Committee maintains a high degree of unity and promotes Chinese-style modernization with firmer confidence and high morale.

In recent years, Hebei Province has seized the new opportunities gestated in the process of global industrial restructuring, paid close attention to the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, promoted the development of integrated clusters of strategic emerging industries, and continuously improved the quality and efficiency of development. The picture shows that on October 12, 2022, in the dust-free workshop of Hebei Kunyun Plastic Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., Hebei Kunyun Plastic Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park, Wen’an Economic Development Zone, Langfang City, Hebei Province, employees are busy on the production line.Hebei Daily reporter Zhao Yonghui/photo

Chinese-style modernization is engraved with distinct Chinese characteristics.Chinese-style modernization is the socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China, which not only has the common characteristics of the modernization of all countries, but also has Chinese characteristics based on its own national conditions. One is the modernization of a huge population. So far, there are no more than 30 countries in the world that have achieved industrialization, with a total population of no more than 1 billion people. However, my country’s population of more than 1.4 billion is moving towards modernization, which means that the Chinese people, which are larger than the combined population of all developed countries, will enter the ranks of modernization , and its impact will be worldwide. The second is the modernization of common prosperity for all people. To promote common prosperity, we must first make the “cake” bigger and better, and then cut the “cake” well. We must insist on realizing the people’s yearning for a better life as the starting point and goal of modernization, and resolutely prevent polarization. The third is modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that when high-rise buildings are everywhere in our country, the building of the spirit of the Chinese nation should also stand majestically. Material poverty is not socialism, and spiritual poverty is not socialism. What we want to build is a socialist modernization that is materially rich and spiritually rich. The fourth is the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. In building a modern country, it is impossible to follow the old path of the United States and Europe. We must protect nature and the ecological environment like protecting our eyes, so as to realize the sustainable development of the Chinese nation. The fifth is modernization on the road of peaceful development. Chinese-style modernization emphasizes mutual benefit and win-win results with all countries in the world, promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and strives to contribute to the peace and development of mankind. We must be particularly clear-headed on the issue of promoting Chinese-style modernization, neither follow the closed and rigid old path, nor take the evil path of changing the banner, and always forge ahead in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Chinese-style modernization contains consistent essential requirements.The essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization are: Adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, adhering to socialism with Chinese characteristics, realizing high-quality development, developing people’s democracy throughout the process, enriching the people’s spiritual world, realizing common prosperity for all people, promoting the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and promoting the construction of A community with a shared future for mankind creates a new form of human civilization. This is the ideological and theoretical crystallization of our party’s deepening understanding of how to accelerate the realization of modernization in our country, continuous improvement in strategy, and continuous enrichment in practice. Today, we are closer, more confident and capable of realizing the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation than at any time in history. At the same time, we must be prepared to make more arduous and arduous efforts, and we must be prepared to withstand the major test of high winds and even turbulent waves. . We must accurately grasp the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, adhere to and strengthen the overall leadership of the party, adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the people-centered development thinking, persist in deepening reform and opening up, persist in carrying forward the spirit of struggle, and solidly promote various undertakings Step up to a new level.

Hebei is the land of revolution, the land of heroes, and the land where “New China came from here”. General Secretary Xi Jinping is full of deep affection for Hebei and has high hopes. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he has visited Hebei nine times for investigation and research. A series of important instructions have been issued on transformation and upgrading, ecological civilization construction, rural revitalization, disaster prevention, reduction and relief, overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, ethnic and religious work, guarantee and improvement of people’s livelihood, implementation of the party’s mass line, and party building. It has pointed out the way forward and provided fundamental guidance for us to do a good job. We have conscientiously implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, focused on promoting Chinese-style modernization to present a bright future in Hebei, and promoted the development of various undertakings to present a good momentum. Encouraging and gratifying changes have taken place in many aspects. The province’s economic operation continues to recover and accelerate to stabilize, the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei is advancing in depth, the construction and development of Xiong’an New Area is changing rapidly, the driving effect of the Beijing Winter Olympics is showing, the innovation-driven development strategy is being implemented in depth, and reform and opening up are constantly increasing. The construction of ecological civilization has achieved remarkable results, the protection and improvement of people’s livelihood has been comprehensively strengthened, the epidemic prevention and control is precise and effective, and the overall social situation remains stable. On the new journey, we will deepen research on major issues such as how to see, how to do, and how to promote Chinese-style modernization with a high degree of political consciousness, and strive to create a new situation in various undertakings.

2. In-depth planning and promotion of the Hebei scenario of Chinese-style modernization to contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that Chinese-style modernization is an unprecedented pioneering undertaking that requires us to explore and innovate. Hebei strives to identify the combination point of the Party Central Committee’s strategic deployment and its own reality, deeply analyzes its historical position, unique advantages and major opportunities, carefully plans and promotes a series of Hebei scenarios for Chinese-style modernization, and proposes specific, operable, and capable solutions. The action plan on the ground is determined to turn the beautiful blueprint into reality step by step.

Build a strong new energy province that is clean, efficient, and multi-supported.The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the planning and construction of a new energy system should be accelerated. Energy security is an overall and strategic issue related to economic and social development. Hebei is rich in new energy resources such as wind energy, solar energy, biomass energy, and geothermal energy, but energy is still in short supply, with a power shortage of 100 billion kWh every year. We seized the opportunity of the country’s further promotion of the energy revolution, strengthened the development of important energy sources and increased storage and production, coordinated the layout of power sources, networks, loads and storages, and started from the construction of pumped storage power stations to coordinate the development of photovoltaics, wind power, and hydrogen energy. Develop nuclear power and offshore wind power in an orderly manner, continue to promote the construction of a strong smart grid, strengthen the construction of energy production, supply, storage and marketing systems, increase the proportion of clean and efficient energy, and build a stable, reliable, and multi-energy complementary energy structure. Contribute to national energy security.

Build a strong province with convenient, smooth, safe and intelligent transportation.The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we should speed up the construction of a transportation power. Transportation is the vein of economy and the link of civilization. Hebei is adjacent to the Bohai Sea in the east, Beijing and Tianjin in the inner ring, and borders with Shandong, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Henan, and Liaoning. transportation network. We strive to create inter-provincial, inter-city direct, and inter-city and suburban rail transit, accelerate the construction of Shiheng-Canggang Intercity, Xiongshang High-speed Railway, and Xiongxin High-speed Railway, and accelerate the implementation of key projects such as Qintang Expressway, Hangang Expressway, and Langzhuo Expressway. Do a good job in the intelligent upgrading and transformation of Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau and Daguang Expressway, connect national expressways, promote the connection of common arterial and provincial road networks, form a multi-node, grid-like, and full-coverage comprehensive three-dimensional transportation network, improve accessibility and convenience, Build an efficient and fast traffic circle.

Build a strong port-side industrial province with land-sea linkage and industry-city integration.The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we should speed up the construction of a maritime power. The future of marine economic development is boundless. Hebei has a coastline of 487 kilometers and an annual port cargo throughput of 1.27 billion tons. The Bohai Rim port group has broad prospects for development. We give full play to the role of the newly established port group, improve the collection and distribution system, expand domestic and foreign trade routes, build a coastal economic rise belt, and build a new pattern of strong sea charts and seaward development. In Tangshan port, build a strategic material reserve base, focus on the development of high-quality steel, equipment manufacturing, trade logistics and other industries, build a main hub port for energy and raw materials, and accelerate the pace of Tangshan’s “three efforts to build”. In Huanghua Port, industries such as container transportation and green chemical industry will be developed to build an international trade port and a hub of the “Belt and Road Initiative”. In Qinhuangdao Port, cultivate and develop industries such as life and health and new materials, and build a modern comprehensive trade port and an internationally renowned tourist port.

Build a strong logistics province that faces the world and radiates across the country.The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that an efficient and smooth circulation system should be built. The construction of an important national modern commercial and logistics base is the functional orientation given to Hebei by the Party Central Committee. We optimize the layout of the logistics industry, actively undertake the transfer of Beijing’s regional logistics facilities, build a global logistics development highland, supply chain core hub, and agricultural product supply base in the Beijing-Tianjin area, build a number of logistics bases in important node cities, and introduce the logistics industry As a leading enterprise, build a logistics regional headquarters base, accelerate the development of the Internet of Things, unblock logistics channels, and build a modern logistics operation system of “hub + channel + network”.

Build a quality province with leading standards and excellent quality.The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the construction of a quality power should be accelerated. Hebei needs to make greater efforts in quality improvement to realize the conversion of old and new kinetic energy and to solve deep-seated structural contradictions. We focus on improving the quality of supply, and build a new standard system, product certification system, quality traceability system, and regulatory law enforcement system. Strengthen brand building in Hebei, promote advanced quality management methods, encourage enterprises to build quality technology innovation centers, and strive to create a number of national standardization demonstration pilot projects. Strengthen total quality management, strictly implement project quality responsibilities, strengthen the quality and safety of agricultural products, food and drugs, carry out quality-themed publicity activities, and create a strong atmosphere of excellence and quality in the whole society.

Build a strong tourism province with integration of culture and tourism, all regions and all seasons.The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we should persist in shaping tourism with culture and promote culture with tourism, and promote the deep integration and development of culture and tourism. With a long history and culture, numerous cultural relics and historic sites, a profound revolutionary tradition, and beautiful natural scenery, it is the foundation and advantage of Hebei to build a strong tourism province. We strive to build the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports and Cultural Tourism Belt, the Great Wall Cultural Tourism Belt, the Grand Canal Cultural Tourism Belt, the Taihang Mountains Tourism Belt, and the Bohai Coastal Sea Tourism Belt, vigorously develop red tourism, rural tourism, and eco-tourism, and actively cultivate new products, new services, and new Business format, precise positioning of consumer groups, innovation in tourism promotion methods, improvement of tourism service quality and tourist satisfaction, increase the popularity and influence of Hebei tourism, and make “so close, so beautiful, go to Hebei on weekends” become a new fashion.

Build a data-driven, intelligently integrated digital Hebei.The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we should accelerate the development of the digital economy and promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. Hebei has major platforms such as the China International Digital Economy Expo, and has the foundation and ability to build an important hub node that counts from east to west. We actively integrate into the construction of digital China, vigorously introduce digital leading enterprises, increase the construction of digital infrastructure, and make the digital economy stronger, better and bigger. Promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, expand 5G applications and “Internet +” scenarios, promote the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, focus on the construction of industrial Internet platforms, and accelerate the construction of information industry clusters, big data industry clusters, software and electronic device industry clusters, Accelerate the promotion of digital industrialization and industrial digitization.

Build a blessed place in Gyeonggi, and enjoy Hebei for the elderly.The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that it is necessary to implement a national strategy to actively respond to population aging. Promoting the coordinated development of the elderly care industry and the elderly care industry is a clear request made by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Hebei. Focusing on the 14 counties (cities, districts) around Beijing, we have laid out a pension service industry that combines medical care and health care, deepened cooperation with Beijing’s top three hospitals, introduced and cultivated leading pension enterprises, promoted policy convergence and standard convergence, and utilized ecological Resources such as hot springs and hot springs and the advantages of lower living costs attract the elderly in Beijing to retire in Hebei. Optimize the supply of elderly care services in urban and rural areas, promote the construction of a three-level elderly care service network in counties and villages, and improve the quality of life of the elderly.

3. Promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Hebei with high-quality development, and accelerate the construction of a strong economic province and a beautiful Hebei

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that high-quality development is the primary task of comprehensively building a modern socialist country. Hebei adheres to the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, actively serves and integrates into the new development pattern, adheres to innovation-driven development, comprehensively deepens reform and opening up, continues to optimize the business environment, and promotes high-quality development in an all-round way.

In-depth implementation of regional coordinated development strategy.Promoting the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and building the Xiongan New Area with high standards and high quality is a major national strategy and event personally planned, deployed and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and a major political task entrusted to Hebei by the Party Central Committee. We are fully committed to the construction and development of Xiong’an New Area, actively undertake the dispersal of Beijing’s non-capital functions, global docking, comprehensive undertaking, effectively play the leading role of the capital’s radiation, layout and development of tourism, health, elderly care, modern business logistics, modern agriculture and other industries, and build Beijing-Zhangjiakou The sports and cultural tourism belt will accelerate its development in connecting with Beijing and Tianjin and serving Beijing and Tianjin.

Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that building a modern industrial system is an inevitable requirement for promoting high-quality development. Hebei has a relatively complete industrial system, especially in recent years through the resolution of excess production capacity, unloading the heavy historical burden. We have seized the new opportunities created in the process of global industrial restructuring, thoroughly implemented the strategy of expanding domestic demand, paid close attention to the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, consolidated our leading position in competitive industries, promoted the development of integrated clusters of strategic emerging industries, and supported the development of specialized, specialized and new enterprises. Vigorously develop the digital economy, plan and implement a number of major projects, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of development.

Focus on promoting innovation-driven development.General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that to grasp innovation is to grasp development, and to seek innovation is to seek the future. The weak sense of innovation is an important bottleneck restricting the high-quality development of Hebei. We put the implementation of the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education in a prominent position, solidly promote the construction of a strong education province, a strong science and technology province, and a strong talent province. Taking the implementation of the R&D expense super deduction policy as a breakthrough point, we vigorously create a good environment that is conducive to the general technological progress of enterprises and improve The industrialization level of scientific and technological achievements shall be incubated and transformed, more technological leaders and high-tech enterprises shall be cultivated, and new development advantages shall be shaped.

Comprehensively deepen reform and opening up.General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that reform and opening up is the fundamental driving force for high-quality development. Hebei is rich in the spirit of reform and innovation. It has 4 free trade pilot areas and 5 comprehensive bonded areas, and has obvious advantages in opening up to the outside world. We have intensified reforms in key areas such as “delegation, regulation and services”, give full play to the decisive role of the market in resource allocation, better play the role of the government, create a first-class business environment, expand high-level opening up to the outside world, and increase the carrying capacity of development zones. Promote the facilitation of customs clearance, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of ports, make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital, and improve the level of open economy development.

Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve has achieved remarkable results in comprehensive ecological environment restoration after implementing wetland restoration and protection, comprehensive river network improvement, and forest land restoration around the lake. It has become an important ecological environment support area in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and a national ecotourism demonstration Area. The picture shows Hengshui Lake under the blue sky and white clouds on July 25, 2022.Hebei Daily reporter Tian Ming/photo

Build a solid ecological security barrier.General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that promoting green and low-carbon economic and social development is the key to achieving high-quality development. Hebei is the capital water conservation functional area and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei ecological environment support area, and it has a heavy responsibility to do a good job in the construction of ecological civilization. We conscientiously practice the concept that green waters and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, fight the battle of pollution prevention and control, vigorously promote the spirit of Saihanba, coordinate the integrated protection and systematic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, strengthen the governance and protection of Baiyang Lake, and actively and steadily promote carbon pollution. Dafeng is carbon-neutral, creating a beautiful Hebei with blue sky, green land and beautiful water.

Effectively improve people’s livelihood and well-being.General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that benefiting the people is the essential requirement of building the party for the public and governing for the people. Hebei has always regarded the benefit of the people as its greatest achievement, and put good facts into the hearts of the people. The people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security have been continuously improved. We adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, accurately plan and manage people’s livelihood, coordinate employment, income, medical care, social security, elderly care, child care, housing and other work, solidly promote common prosperity, and improve people’s quality of life. Thoroughly implement the overall national security concept, build a higher level of safe Hebei and Hebei ruled by law, and resolutely serve as the “moat” of the capital.

Chinese-style modernization is a great and arduous undertaking. We must fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, persist in emancipating the mind and striving for progress, promote Chinese-style modernization to present a bright future in Hebei, and accelerate the construction of a strong economy. Province, beautiful Hebei, and contribute to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Author: Secretary of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress