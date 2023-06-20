Promoting co-existence is indispensable for the development of the country, the address of the speakers at the IJFF NRI Conclave.

Promoting coexistence is indispensable for the development of the country

From IJFF’s NRI Conclave

Address by Zafar Sureshwala, Maulana Muhammad Rahmani Sanabli and other speakers

Riyadh : 20/June

India’s diversity (coexistence) is the foundation of democracy, which must be maintained and promoted at all costs. The development of any democratic country depends on the development of its diverse society.

These views were expressed by the speakers at the “NRI” held under the auspices of the “International Journalist Fraternity Forum. KSA Chapter” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Addressing the Conclave.

In this conclave Mr. Zafar Sureshwala former chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANU) and Maulana Muhammad Rahmani Sanabli President Abul Kalam Azad Islamic Awakening Center New Delhi participated as special guests while Malik Raees Ahmed Director Anam Group as guest of honor. Addressed while attending.

The conclave started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Mr. Mansoor Qasmi, Member of the Managing Committee, while at the beginning, General Secretary Forum Mr. Rashidul Hasan introduced the establishment of IJF and its aims and objectives. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Ali Sadr, “International Journalist Fraternity Forum. KSA Chapter” welcomed the guests and participants and shed light on the objectives and factors of organizing this conclave. Under the aforesaid two sessions were held, the first session was addressed by the guest speakers while the second session consisted of question and answer sessions.

Maulana Muhammad Rahmani Sanabli said in his address that the religion of Islam has taught Muslims to live in peace and security with other nations and to pay their rights. Had a detailed discussion in the light of the views of the Sunnah and Companions (R.A.).

Mr. Zafar Sureshwala in his address emphasized that every section of the country should play an important role in its development, the problems of Muslims include political empowerment and protection and practical solutions to them. Effort is necessary. He said in the country

The Muslim population of 15 percent is contributing equally to other nations to make the country economically powerful.

Malik Raees Ahmed said that there are many opportunities in India and to utilize these opportunities India-Saudi exchange program should be started for which he has also made a representation to the concerned Union Minister.

Adviser Forum Mr. KN Wasif, Mr. Ismail Hasan and Abdul Naeem Qayyum Managing Committee members introduced the guests. In the same manner, Vice President Saud Rehman, Samnad Karunagappli, Khazan Muhammad Ismail Hasan Amir and Co-trustee Basit Abu Muaz served the guests. I offered an offering of flowers.

Muhammad Shams Joint Secretary Telangana NRI Forum, Mr. Arshad Aligarh Muslim Old Boys Association, Syed Asifuddin Global Holidays, Muhammad Muzmal Sata, Muhammad Abdul Moeed Gulf NRIs.com, Mr. Muhammad Naveed, Ms. Sarah Fahad and Ms. Nadia Saudi. Mr. Mohammad Shakeel President World Business Group, Ms. Asma Saleem Principal Yara International School, AIUS team also congratulated Mr. Zafar Sureshwala.

The proceedings of the first session were conducted by Mr. Abdul Naeem Qayyum, member of the Forum Committee. While the second session was handed over to Ms. Shahzain Iram Joint Secretary Forum. Mr. Farooq Raza Managing Committee member supervised the arrangements of the conclave. Apart from the heads of many organizations established in Riyadh, the conclave was attended by distinguished personalities including Mr. Ghazanfar Ali Khan of Advisor Forum. And others were also present.

