Remarkable Results Achieved in Coordinated Development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the three provinces and cities of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei have been working together to promote the coordinated development of the region. Their efforts have now yielded remarkable results. On July 7th, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Party and Government Leaders Symposium was held in Beijing to discuss a strategy to further promote the coordinated development of the region. The leaders gathered to explore ways to create a pioneer area and demonstration zone for Chinese-style modernization.

During the symposium, the deputy governors of the three provinces (cities) provided updates on the progress of the coordinated development. They highlighted the continuous changes and achievements in the construction of Beijing’s “new two wings.” The development of Beijing’s urban sub-center and the Xiongan New Area are key components of building these new wings and creating a modernization pioneer area. Xia Linmao, deputy mayor of Beijing, stated that the pace of high-quality development in Beijing’s urban sub-center is accelerating, with significant changes every year.

The investment in Beijing’s urban sub-center remains at a high level of 100 billion yuan annually. The urban framework has already taken shape, and several key projects have been completed or are nearing completion. For instance, the Universal Studios theme park has opened, and the urban green heart park has become a popular destination for citizens. Additionally, the theater, library, and museum of the sub-center are set to be operational this year. The construction of the Tongzhou District-Beisan County integrated high-quality development demonstration zone has also been accelerated, with numerous projects signed and the Beijing-Hebei section of the Grand Canal open to tourism.

The construction of the Xiongan New Area has also achieved significant progress. Zhang Chengzhong, vice governor of Hebei Province, described a high-level socialist modern city emerging in the area. Major projects, such as the Xiongan High-speed Railway Station, have been completed, and a modern city framework is taking shape. Several schools and hospitals are also near completion. Landmark relief projects, including the headquarters of central enterprises like Sinochem and China Huaneng, have started in the Xiongan New District. The water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has improved, making it one of the best lakes in the country.

In Beijing, efforts to improve quality and reduce quantity have made it the first megacity in China to achieve this goal. Guided by the new version of Beijing’s overall urban plan, the city has strictly controlled the increase in non-capital functions. More than 24,400 new establishment or change registration businesses have been refused, and the proportion of newly established sophisticated industries has increased significantly. Measures have also been taken to promote improvement, such as the withdrawal of general manufacturing enterprises and the construction of parks and green spaces.

The leaders from Tianjin expressed their full support for Beijing’s efforts in relieving non-capital functions. They have actively contributed to the construction of Beijing’s “new two wings” while deepening the linkage between Beijing and Tianjin. The two cities have signed strategic cooperation agreements in various sectors, and Tianjin has attracted a substantial amount of investment from Beijing. The construction of the Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center has increased Tianjin’s global influence.

The coordinated development has also led to advancements in transportation infrastructure, forming a traffic circle around Beijing and creating a modern capital metropolitan area. The comprehensive transportation network in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei is almost complete, with rail and expressway networks connecting the three regions. The completion and operation of Beijing Daxing International Airport has established a “dual-hub” pattern with Capital International Airport. The coordinated ecological management of the region has also resulted in cleaner air and water, contributing to the expansion of green territory.

The achievements in the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei demonstrate the success of their joint efforts. With continuous progress and ongoing projects, the region is on its way to becoming a pioneer area and demonstration zone for Chinese-style modernization.